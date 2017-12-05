UM hoping to add another top quarterback this week

A couple of UM notes on a Tuesday:

▪ The Hurricanes will learn on Wednesday if they will land their No. 1 quarterback target in this recruiting class.

Jarren Williams, the Georgia-based senior rated by Rivals as the nation’s 12th-best dual-threat QB and 106th-best player in the 2018 class, told Cansport.com he will announce his choice at around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

His finalists: UM, Ohio State, Auburn and Alabama. Canesport said most believe he will pick UM or Ohio State.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Williams dropped his oral commitment to Kentucky in mid-November and took an official visit to Miami recently.

He entered the picture after IMG Academy’s Artur Sitkowski dropped his oral commitment to UM — a move that did not upset Hurricanes officials at all.

More Videos 0:46 Mark Richt talks about recruiting and the future of the team Pause 0:30 Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake on his big game 3:29 Heat’s Dion Waiters talks about facing Golden State 1:05 Dolphins' Bobby McCain on his key interception against the Jets 0:51 Andre Branch talks about getting physical in training camp 1:39 Dolphins' Kiko Alonso talks to the media after OTAs 1:24 James Johnson about Heat’s strong finish against Bulls on Sunday 1:13 Fins' receivers Stills and Landry: 'Turnovers and penalties killed us' 0:41 Jeter and the Marlins lend a hand to the Miami community 1:23 Social media users try the 'Invisible Box Challenge,' the internet's newest viral sensation Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Mark Richt talks about recruiting and the future of the team Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt speaks to the media after the University of Miami Hurricanes were defeated by the Clemson Tigers 38-3 in the ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Mark Richt talks about recruiting and the future of the team Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt speaks to the media after the University of Miami Hurricanes were defeated by the Clemson Tigers 38-3 in the ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

Ohio State’s co-offensive coordinator visited Williams on Monday, but UM coach Mark Richt and QB coach Jon Richt are scheduled to take an in-home visit with Williams and his family on Thursday — after Williams plans to announce his intentions.

Richt prefers quarterbacks with the ability to run and Williams fits that mold.

If he picks UM, he could be given a chance to challenge incumbent Malik Rosier and N’Kosi Perry for the starting job next spring, with Evan Shirreffs and Cade Weldon viewed as long shots for the starting job.

UM remains very high on Perry.

▪ We mentioned here some 2018 FSU commitments that UM is targeting.

Meanwhile, UM is also trying to sway a couple of 2019 UF recruits who decommitted from the Gators on Tuesday: South Dade receiver Frank Ladson (rated 140th among all 2019 players) and his teammate, cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (204th).

▪ UM defensive tackle Richard McIntosh Jr. and Kendrick Norton are asking the NFL draft advisory board for feedback on where they would be drafted if they turn pro, according to a source.

The two roomates and close friends are expected to make a decision soon about whether to turn pro or return for their senior years.

At this point, it’s considered 50/50.

Here’s my Tuesday six-pack of Dolphins nuggets, including some interesting Kenyan Drake/Jay Ajayi comparisons and the Eli Manning/Dolphins report.