Miami Hurricanes coach Mark Richt watches as the Pitt Panthers defeat the Canes at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pa, Nov. 24, 2017.
Miami Hurricanes coach Mark Richt watches as the Pitt Panthers defeat the Canes at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pa, Nov. 24, 2017. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes coach Mark Richt watches as the Pitt Panthers defeat the Canes at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pa, Nov. 24, 2017. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Sports Buzz

Sports Buzz

Barry Jackson brings you the latest news and nuggets from the South Florida sports world

Barry Jackson

Here’s what would happen to the Canes, and who they’d play, if they lost to Clemson

By Barry Jackson

bjackson@miamiherald.com

November 27, 2017 04:41 PM

If the University of Miami beats Clemson in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game on Saturday in Charlotte, the Hurricanes likely would be in the four-team College Football Playoff, for reasons we explain here.

But what happens if UM loses?

The Hurricanes, in that scenario, would very, very likely play in the Orange Bowl at 8 p.m. Dec. 30 from Hard Rock Stadium.

And their opponent likely would be Alabama, Georgia or Wisconsin, with an outside chance of two-loss Penn State and an even smaller chance of Auburn or Ohio State.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Here’s why:

▪ After the four playoff teams are announced, the OB must take the next-highest-ranked available ACC team in the final pre-bowl College Football Playoff Rankings.

If UM loses on Saturday, then Clemson would be in the playoff, and UM almost assuredly would be the next highest-ranked ACC team (ahead of Virginia Tech and North Carolina State) and thus OB-bound.

▪ UM’s opponent, in this scenario, would — by CFP rules — be the highest-ranked non-playoff team from the SEC, Big 10 or Notre Dame — unless the highest-ranked team is a conference champion from those two conferences.

The OB does not have the right to choose any non-playoff SEC or Big 10 team it chooses. It must follow the aforementioned rule.

More Videos

Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance against Pittsburgh 1:16

Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance against Pittsburgh

Pause
Mark Richt reacts after the Canes lose to Pittsburgh 1:22

Mark Richt reacts after the Canes lose to Pittsburgh

Dolphins Coach Adam Gase after fourth consecutive defeat 1:40

Dolphins Coach Adam Gase after fourth consecutive defeat

Damien Williams frustrated Miami Dolphins lost in prime time to the Oakland Raiders 0:38

Damien Williams frustrated Miami Dolphins lost in prime time to the Oakland Raiders

Adam Gase news conference after Dolphins-Vikings 5:08

Adam Gase news conference after Dolphins-Vikings

Jeter and the Marlins lend a hand to the Miami community 0:41

Jeter and the Marlins lend a hand to the Miami community

'Anything that could go wrong went wrong,' says Cameron Wake 1:01

'Anything that could go wrong went wrong,' says Cameron Wake

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes 2:07

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes

Young man is struck with pool cue in Davie 0:39

Young man is struck with pool cue in Davie

Should Lolita be freed? What's next for her and other large marine mammals in captivity. 5:19

Should Lolita be freed? What's next for her and other large marine mammals in captivity.

  • Mark Richt reacts after the Canes lose to Pittsburgh

    Mark Richt, the head coach for the Miami Hurricanes, talks to the media after losing to Pittsburgh and ending their chances for a perfect regular season on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.

Mark Richt reacts after the Canes lose to Pittsburgh

Mark Richt, the head coach for the Miami Hurricanes, talks to the media after losing to Pittsburgh and ending their chances for a perfect regular season on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.

Charles Trainor Jr. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Notre Dame, with three losses, almost assuredly would not be in the equation for an OB bid this year.

So if Georgia beats Auburn in the SEC Championship, and Wisconsin beats Ohio State in the Big 10 Championship, then the highest-ranked non-playoff team from those conferences likely would be one-loss Alabama ahead of three-loss Auburn and three-loss Ohio State and two-loss Penn State.

If Auburn beats Georgia and Wisconsin beats Ohio State, the highest-ranked non-playoff team from those conferences would probably be two-loss Georgia or one-loss Alabama instead of three-loss Ohio State or two-loss Penn State.

Related stories from Miami Herald

If Ohio State beats Wisconsin and Georgia beats Auburn, the highest-ranked non-playoff team from those conference would probably be one-loss Alabama or one-loss Wisconsin instead of three-loss Auburn or two-loss Penn State.

And if Ohio State beats Wisconsin and Auburn beats Georgia, the highest-ranked non-playoff team from those conferences would probably be a toss-up among Georgia, Wisconsin and Alabama.

More Videos

Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance against Pittsburgh 1:16

Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance against Pittsburgh

Pause
Mark Richt reacts after the Canes lose to Pittsburgh 1:22

Mark Richt reacts after the Canes lose to Pittsburgh

Dolphins Coach Adam Gase after fourth consecutive defeat 1:40

Dolphins Coach Adam Gase after fourth consecutive defeat

Damien Williams frustrated Miami Dolphins lost in prime time to the Oakland Raiders 0:38

Damien Williams frustrated Miami Dolphins lost in prime time to the Oakland Raiders

Adam Gase news conference after Dolphins-Vikings 5:08

Adam Gase news conference after Dolphins-Vikings

Jeter and the Marlins lend a hand to the Miami community 0:41

Jeter and the Marlins lend a hand to the Miami community

'Anything that could go wrong went wrong,' says Cameron Wake 1:01

'Anything that could go wrong went wrong,' says Cameron Wake

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes 2:07

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes

Young man is struck with pool cue in Davie 0:39

Young man is struck with pool cue in Davie

Should Lolita be freed? What's next for her and other large marine mammals in captivity. 5:19

Should Lolita be freed? What's next for her and other large marine mammals in captivity.

  • Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance against Pittsburgh

    Miami Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier talks to the media about taking responsibility for his team's loss to Pittsburgh and understands you can't depend on second half miracles on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.

Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance against Pittsburgh

Miami Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier talks to the media about taking responsibility for his team's loss to Pittsburgh and understands you can't depend on second half miracles on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.

Charles Trainor Jr. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance against Pittsburgh 1:16

Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance against Pittsburgh

Pause
Mark Richt reacts after the Canes lose to Pittsburgh 1:22

Mark Richt reacts after the Canes lose to Pittsburgh

Dolphins Coach Adam Gase after fourth consecutive defeat 1:40

Dolphins Coach Adam Gase after fourth consecutive defeat

Damien Williams frustrated Miami Dolphins lost in prime time to the Oakland Raiders 0:38

Damien Williams frustrated Miami Dolphins lost in prime time to the Oakland Raiders

Adam Gase news conference after Dolphins-Vikings 5:08

Adam Gase news conference after Dolphins-Vikings

Jeter and the Marlins lend a hand to the Miami community 0:41

Jeter and the Marlins lend a hand to the Miami community

'Anything that could go wrong went wrong,' says Cameron Wake 1:01

'Anything that could go wrong went wrong,' says Cameron Wake

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes 2:07

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes

Young man is struck with pool cue in Davie 0:39

Young man is struck with pool cue in Davie

Should Lolita be freed? What's next for her and other large marine mammals in captivity. 5:19

Should Lolita be freed? What's next for her and other large marine mammals in captivity.

  • Waiters talks about re-signing with the Heat

    Miami Heats' Dion Waiters, 25, signed a four-year $52 million deal to remain in Miami and talked about it Saturday, July 8, 2017 at a celebrity softball game at Barry University.

Waiters talks about re-signing with the Heat

View More Video