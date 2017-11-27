Miami Dolphins’ Williams expected to miss time with shoulder injury; Dolphins fallout

A six-pack of Dolphins notes in the aftermath of Sunday’s loss at New England:
• Running back Damien Williams is expected to miss time after Sunday’s shoulder injury, according to a league source.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Williams sustained a dislocated shoulder “that painfully popped out Sunday” and that the injury generally sidelines players for two to three weeks.
A source confirmed that the Dolphins believe he has a dislocated shoulder but that he would get more tests Monday. The Dolphins believe he will play again this season.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Williams will miss at least Sunday’s game against Denver and possibly longer.
With Sinorise Perry in the concussion protocol, Kenyan Drake finished Sunday’s game as the only healthy running back on the 53-man roster. He gained 23 yards on nine carries and had his second fumble in five games.
The Dolphins are expected to sign a running back, and De’Veon Smith could be promoted form the practice squad.
• The Patriots, who had only 17 sacks in 10 games heading into Sunday, dropped Matt Moore seven times.
So who was responsible for allowing those sacks?
Pro Football Focus said Ted Larsen permitted two, Laremy Tunsil one, Mike Pouncey one and Jesse Davis one. Moore was charged with the other two.
Sam Young, filling in at right tackle, was the only Dolphins offensive lineman not responsible for a sack and was Miami’s highest-graded player Sunday, according to PFF. Young was the NFL’s sixth-highest rated tackle this past weekend.
• PFF said DeVante Parker had his worst game of the season on Sunday. He was targeted three times and caught one of the passes for five yards. The other two were intercepted.
• Rookie cornerback Cordrea Tankersley had difficulty defending high-end receiver Brandin Cooks, who all four of his targets against Tankersley for 56 yards. Meanwhile, cornerback Xavien Howard committed two penalties, giving him nine for the season.
• Some notable offensive snap counts: At tight end, Julius Thomas (47 snaps) played much more than Anthony Fasano (17) and MarQueis Gray (seven).... Adam Gase gave five receiver snaps to Leonte Carroo (who was inactive the previous week) and two to Jakeem Grant.... Drake closed with 39 snaps, Williams 24.
• Some notable defensive snap counts: With William Hayes sidelined indefinitely by a back injury, the Dolphins gave 27 snaps to Terrence Fede. The other defensive end snap totals: Cam Wake and Andre Branch 40 apiece and Charles Harris 30... At defensive tackle, Ndamukong Suh played 59, Davon Godchaux 40, Jordan Phillips 36 and Vincent Taylor 14...
The Dolphins again gave work to linebacker Stephone Anthony (18 snaps). Kiko Alonso was the only Dolphins player to play all 70 snaps, with Lawrence Timmons playing 53 and Chase Allen 20... Cornerback Bobby McCain was limited to 10 snaps before his ejection. Alterraun Verner played 13.
