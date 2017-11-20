Dolphins quarterback Cutler in concussion protocol, but Gase remains committed to him

Highlights from Adam Gase’s Monday news conference:

• Jay Cutler is in concussion protocol, but Gase suggested he will be the starter over Matt Moore when healthy.

“Obviously him being in protocol, I don’t know how long it will be,” Gase said.

Asked if he will be the starter when healthy, Gase said: “He’s done everything I’ve asked him to do. There’s no reason for me to say he’s not.”

Asked if Cutler has expressed any desire to end his career because of a concussion this season, Gase said he had not spoken with him.

The Dolphins are not saying more about the severity of Cutler’s concussion because the NFL does not want teams giving progress reports for players in the protocol.

Does he need to dress three quarterbacks once Cutler is cleared? Gase wasn’t sure. “You are hoping for the best. It’s a tough position to be in when you get to backup quarterback and don’t have anything behind him.”

• Gase said he had no update on guard Jermon Bushrod (foot) and linebacker Stephone Anthony (knee). Both didn’t return to the game after leaving. “Not sure how bad either one of them is,” Gase said.

• On the 17 penalties: “We want to make sure all of them use the same cadence Jay does. Some of the holding calls is going back to fundamentals. We put emphasis on pre snap stuff. The total number was getting ridiculous. That’s very fixable. All these things are very fixable.”

• Why have presnap penalty problems not been corrected?

“If I had that answer, we wouldn’t have presnap penalties,” he said. “We had a change at quarterback and things got a little out of control [with pre-snap penalties]. Everyone is trying to communicate and we’re trying to figure out why we’re going haywire. We had a ridiculous amount of lost yardage. We got some of these things cleaned up. I know we’ve got workers to get everything to get this fixed.”

• On playing the steamrolling Patriots Sunday: “We can’t worry about who we’re playing. We need to worry about cleaning up the things we need to clean up. Make sure we know what we’re doing.”

• What is the team’s identity on offense? “We have to use those receivers to our strength. We have three guys we have a lot of confidence in. If you give them one on one matchups, that group is a tough group to stop.”

• On two interceptions involving DeVante Parker: On the first in the end zone, “I wish his route was a little bit cleaner on the one in the end zone. It’s one of those things I wish Jay would have thrown it a little bit sooner. The look we got in practice wasn’t exactly like that.”

On the one off Parker’s hands, Gase said: “Both those guys need to be better on that. Jay has usually been pretty reliable when balls hit him in the hand.”

• On the run game, which struggled aside from a long Damien Williams run: “We had some opportunities. We didn’t execute the run play the way we practiced it.”

• On safety T.J. McDonald: “His range is always going to help us. When he hits somebody, you know he’s there. It’s nice to have him out there.”

• On whether Allen is the starting middle linebacker: “Right now, we’re playing the guys that are available. He’s a reliable guy. He knows what to do. The biggest thing for him is playing time, experience. He will do one or two things where.”

Allen left during the game with concussion symptoms but was cleared and returned to the game.