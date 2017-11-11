Here’s the bottom line on each Dolphins offensive player through half the season

With the Dolphins at the midpoint, here’s a look at how each offensive player and the specialists on the current 53-man roster have fared:

QUARTERBACKS

Jay Cutler: 409 snaps this season; PFF ranking: 25th among quarterbacks; Poor start but has thrown seven touchdowns in his last eight quarters and season passer rating of 87.4 has risen to 18th, ahead of Eli Manning, Marcus Mariota, Ben Roethlisberger and Cam Newton, among others.

Matt Moore: 102 snaps this season; Led stirring comeback win over Jets, but flopped in shutout loss to Baltimore, with two interceptions returned for touchdowns. Contract expires after this year but has made case to return.

David Fales: no snaps this season. Signed as insurance before the Baltimore game and likely to be cut at some point.

RUNNING BACKS

Kenyan Drake: 83 snaps; Has 19 carries for 94 yards (4.9 average) this season and a very good 5.2 average on 52 career carries. Role expands with Jay Ajayi gone and his play against Oakland was encouraging, with one big asterisk: the second-quarter fumble.

Damien Williams: 113 snaps: Career 3.3 rushing average but very good when needed on short third down conversions and an excellent receiver. Has the toughness Gase wants from all his players.

Sinorise Perry: Has played exclusively on special teams.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Jarvis Landry: 477 snaps; PFF grade: 21 among 109 receivers; His 56 receptions are No. 2 in the league but is averaging a career-low 7.7 per catch, which is 131st in the league and second-lowest among qualifying receivers, ahead of only Dallas’ Cole Beasley. Also has five drops.

Kenny Stills: 481 snaps; PFF grade: 82 of 109 receivers. One of Stills’ special skills – vertical routes – has been largely negated by Miami’s unwillingness/inability to go deep. As a result, his per reception average has dropped from 17.3 to 12.2. The good news: He has four touchdowns and is on pace for the second-most receiving yards in his career.

DeVante Parker: 225 snaps; PFF grade: 11th of 109 receivers. The ankle injury cost him three games, and Miami’s conservative offense has limited his ability to make plays downfield. Has decent numbers for only five games (24 catches, 312 yards, one touchdown). Needs big second half to match last year’s numbers (56, 744, four TDs).

Leonte Carroo: 134 snaps; Had a couple of good moments in the Baltimore debacle but his impact and opportunities remain limited. Seven catches for 69 yards.

Jakeem Grant: 74 snaps; Both before and during an exceptional preseason, the Dolphins said they wanted to incorporate him more on offense. It hasn’t happened. Has three catches for 15 yards.

Rashawn Scott: 0 snaps; On the PUP list for the first seven games after breaking his foot in June and wasn’t active Sunday against Oakland. Adam Gase said he’s eager to weave him in.

TIGHT ENDS

Julius Thomas: 355 snaps; PFF ranking: 35th of 72 tight ends. Dolphins hope Sunday (six catches, 84 yards, a touchdown) was a harbinger after unimpressive first seven games. Just one touchdown after 33 in previous four years, and PFF ranks his blocking eighth-worst among tight ends.

Anthony Fasano; 267 snaps; PFF ranking: 61st of 72. Fasano’s PFF grade seems too low; he has been an asset as a blocker, though he’s limited as a receiver at this stage (7 catches, 45 yards). Played more the past five games.

MarQueis Gray: 52 snaps. No catches and hasn’t had the impact he made in the early stages of Miami’s six-game winning streak last season, when he delivered some punishing blocks. But did get a rare carry Sunday, which he converted into a first down.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Left tackle Laremy Tunsil: 483 snaps; PFF ranking: 44 of 78 tackles. Pass blocking has improved since a shaky start but has committed too many penalties and run blocking has been far from dominant. Competent, but not yet the elite left tackle Miami expected.

Right tackle Ja’Wuan James: 494 snaps; PFF ranking: 10th of 78 tackles. Out indefinitely, possibly for the season, with a hamstring injury. Of his eight games, three were very good, Gase said. Run blocking hasn’t been consistently good enough.

Center Mike Pouncey: 475 snaps; PFF grade: 28th of 36 centers. Pass blocking has been very good (third among all centers, per PFF), but run blocking has been worst of his career (35th of 36 qualifying centers). At least the hip has held up and the Dolphins say he remains their best lineman.

Guard Jermon Bushrod: 515 snaps; PFF grade: 61 of 80 guards. Bushrod publicly has been more self-critical of his own play than anyone on the team. His second year as Miami’s starting right guard likely will be his final one.

Guard/tackle Jesse Davis: 214 snaps; PFF grade: 64th. Took over for injured Anthony Steen (rated 63rd by PFF) after Steen’s season-ending foot injury and the results have been mixed. Consecutive penalties doomed one Dolphins’ drive Sunday. Now he shifts to right tackle to replace James.

Center Jake Brendel: 40 snaps; Played well in his second-half cameo against Atlanta when Pouncey went out with a concussion.

Tackle Sam Young: 16 snaps; Struggled in pass protection filling in for James on Sunday night.

Guard Isaac Asiata: no snaps; The rookie guard hasn’t earned enough faith to get a chance in a game at a need position.

Guard Ted Larsen: no snaps. Missed the first half of the season with a torn biceps but figures to assume the starting left guard job on Monday at Carolina.

Tackle Zach Sterup: no snaps. The 6-foot-9 backup tackle was plucked off Cleveland’s practice squad this week.

PUNTER

Matt Haack: Below average in key categories: a 45.2 gross average (20th in the league); 42.0 net average (22nd) and 13 punts inside the 20 (21st). Has a slightly higher average than Matt Darr’s 44.3 for Miami last season; Darr, cut in preseason, remains a free agent.

KICKER

Cody Parkey: Kicked game-winners against San Diego and Atlanta and has missed only one of 10 field goals. But has missed three extra points (most in the league) in 12 attempts, a 75 percent average that is last in the NFL.

LONG SNAPPER

John Denney: Played in his 200th game as a Dolphin on Sunday - that ranks third in franchise history - and the team says it sees no erosion in skill.

