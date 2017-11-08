Why the Phoenix Suns hope Heat is bad — but not too bad

The Phoenix Suns would love for the Miami Heat to be bad this season. But not too bad.
The Suns, who play host to the Heat on Wednesday night, are owed two first-round draft picks from Miami as part of the Heat’s February 2015 trade for point guard Goran Dragic.
But Phoenix will get Miami’s first-round pick next June only if lands outside the top seven in the draft.
Though it would be surprising if the Heat ends up with a top seven pick — after all, most projected the Heat to make the playoffs — only six NBA teams at the moment have a worse record than Miami’s 4-6 mark: Brooklyn, Chicago, Atlanta, Phoenix, Dallas and Sacramento.
If the Heat keeps its first-round pick next June, then it would forward its 2019 first-round pick to Phoenix. That pick would be unprotected.
The Heat also owes Phoenix its first-round pick in 2021 to complete the Dragic trade.
Dragic leads the Heat in scoring at 19.3 per game, which ranks 33rd in the league, and is shooting 48.1 percent.
