The interesting phone call Gase made to one of Dolphins’ quarterbacks

Some Dolphins notes in the midst of a three-day mini-bye for the players:

• Shortly after Adam Gase decided to sign David Fales as his backup quarterback for the Baltimore game a couple of weeks ago, practice squad quarterback Brandon Doughty got an unexpected call.

Gase was on the other line.

Gase broke the news, that for a second year in a row, he was opting to sign a veteran backup (T.J. Yates last December, Fales this year) when his starting quarterback was injured, bypassing the option of promoting Doughty to the 53-man roster.

But Gase had some other news, too: He told Doughty he was giving him a raise, from $7200 a week (typical for a practice squad player) to $15,200.

“It was a good raise,” Doughty said, adding he appreciated it. “He put his money where his mouth is. He said he wanted a veteran backup with experience. At the end of the day, you want to be on the 53.”

Doughty, in his second season with the team, said he believes he’s making progress, and he received similar feedback from coaches.

“I want to get faster, better pocket presence,” he said. “I’m also learning how to become a pro.”

• Even with guard a need position all year, the Dolphins haven’t seen enough from 24-year-old rookie Isaac Asiata to give him a single snap. But Asiata insists he’s not frustrated.

Offensive coordinator “Clyde Christensen said it’s a redshirt year for me and there’s nothing wrong with a redshirt year,” he said. “I’ve got to improve in all areas. I get to prepare against Ndamukong Suh and I want to be as strong as Suh. He’s the strongest human being I’ve ever met. I was strong in college [at Utah]. Now everyone is strong.

“I’m not frustrated. There are worse situations I could be in.”

Asiata, who’s very mature, looks at this this way: “If they felt I could contribute, I [would be playing]. They know more [than me]. If I’m not ready, I’m not ready.”

• CBS’ Phil Simms blasted the Hard Rock Stadium field on Showtime’s Inside the NFL tonight.

“Did you watch the Sunday night game down in Miami?” Simms said. “You know, those are professional football players on the field. Did you see the field and conditions? It really bothered me. There are guys — Ndamukong Suh — there are players out there that really could have been hurt because of the condition of that field.... It really did bother me. In this day and age that you can’t have a great surface for all these guys? I thought that they were lucky somebody didn’t get hurt.”

• The Dolphins, for relatively little in return, have now given up three rushers who rank in the NFL’s top 25 in rushing this season - Lamar Miller (14th at 483, but just 3.7 per carry), Jay Ajayi (16th at 465, 3.4) and Mike Gilislee (24th at 355, but just 3.6).

They also bypassed adding several others, including LaGarrette Blount, who’s averaging 4.6 per carry and would have welcomed Dolphins interest in the past.

• The Ajayi trade was puzzling to some internally. One Dolphins person (on the football side) who’s in the locker-room a lot said he never witnessed malcontent behavior from Ajayi, though some of his complaints were directed to his running backs coach.

