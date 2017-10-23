Miami Dolphins get Tunsil news; Gase addresses a bunch of issues

Colleague Adam Beasley will have an update shortly on Adam Gase’s comments on the quarterback situation, with Matt Moore expected to start Thursday at Baltimore in the wake of Jay Cutler’s broken ribs.
Here’s what Gase said on some other issues:
• The Dolphins are relieved that Laremy Tunsil’s knee injury isn’t very serious, and Gase said there’s a chance he could play Thursday at Baltimore.
Tunsil left in the second half of the Jets game, replaced by Jesse Davis.
“We are going to get through the next couple days,” Gase said. “More positive than we initially thought. We were concerned. We were thinking the worst. We have a good chance he will be OK.”
Gase said Davis “did good. Early in the game wasn’t easy for him. Once he realized no one is coming in to save you, he got real comfortable and really do a good job of finishing every play. When you are spot playing it’s hard to get in a great rhythm. He got in a rhythm toward the end.”
• Defensive end Andre Branch left with a groin injury Sunday, and Gase said: “We’re trying to figure out the next course of action, how he feels today and [Tuesday]. We will take the duration of the next 48 hours” to determine his status.
Charles Harris and Terrence Fede played more in Branch’s absence. Cam Wake and William Hayes got their typical snaps.
• Why didn’t DeVante Parker play Sunday despite the fact he seems to be walking around well with his two-week old ankle injury?
“We kind of backed off and let him heal there,” Gase said. “We knew we weren’t going to do it.”
• Gase on Wake, who had 2.5 sacks Sunday: “He’s a physical freak, the way he takes care of his body, the way he eats, the way he thinks. He sells out 100 percent and puts himself in position to do what he’s doing.”
• Gase said the Dolphins had wanted to get Anthony Fasano more involved; he played more than Julius Thomas on Sunday.
“We’ve been trying to do the things we did yesterday,” Gase said of both being involved in the passing game. “We just weren’t getting the coverages we were looking for. One catch Julius made wasn’t ideal coverage for that play. Matt was flushed and gave him a chance to make a play. We feel we have three really good tight ends [Fasano, Thomas and MarQueis Gray] and want to get them all involved. It helps keep those guys fresh.”
• On linebacker Rey Maualuga coming in at fullback for one successful third down running play on Sunday, Gase said: “He said something to me three weeks ago. He said, ‘You know I can play fullback.’ I said: ‘Great’. It came up again. He was working a lot of areas in the building, trying to get in there. He did a good job.”
• On how the offensive line is performing: “We’re a little inconsistent. Sometimes we’re losing straight one on ones. Sometimes we will lose it at the wrong time. It’s been a little bit timing or physically got beat or a mental mistake. I do like that group up front. They’ve shown a lot the last couple weeks with the fight and finish.”
• Gase said “everything sounds positive” with regard to guard Ted Larsen being able to practice soon. Larsen, who suffered a torn bicep in training camp, is eligible to play in Miami’s eighth game, Nov. 5 against the Raiders.
• On why the Dolphins couldn’t run well against the Jets but other teams could, Gase said: “When you watch their full game tape, they’ve been getting burned on one or two plays all game. For whatever reason, we struggled to pop the big one. They play physical and they’re well coached. It’s a tough matchup.”
The Dolphins mustered just 53 yards rushing on Sunday, on 2.1 per carry.
