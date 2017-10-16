Dolphins say ‘We are not normal’; Dolphins nuggets

A 12-pack of Dolphins notes from Monday:

• Adam Gase last week gave his players a “We Are Not Normal” T-shirt and several wore it Sunday.

“We were going over something and [Dolphins player engagement chief Caleb Thornhill] found some sign and we threw it up there and I remember Cam [Wake] walked by me and said, ‘That’s a shirt,’” Gase said. “When things start kind of going in different directions, and the sky is falling and our guys keep going along, I felt it was a good week to give that out. Our guys have embraced that.”

Miami has won 11 straight games decided by seven points or fewer.

• Gase on Jay Cutler’s work Sunday: “I thought he played well. We had a couple drops early. When you have five in a game, that’s going to hurt you again. He did a good job getting the ball out. He hung in the pocket, took a couple shots I would rather not see him take. Third time we’ve had a fourth quarter comeback since he’s been here.”

Said Gase, on his offense: “Six chances to score points [in red zone], and four of those drives, we score. We’re close. We’re close to going 6 for 8 in scoring points on drives.”

• The Dolphins ran the ball very well out of two tight end sets. Gase used those sets were used partly for strategic reasons and partly because DeVante Parker was out.

• Gase, on going for it twice on fourth down: “They know that’s how I’m going to operate. We just haven’t had a lot of opportunities this year. We were playing the reigning MVP [Matt Ryan]. That was our game plan: be aggressive.”

More Videos 4:21 Hurricanes coach Mark Richt on the ‘minor miracle’ Pause 2:24 Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance 4:10 Carol City four-star RB Cam'Ron Davis talks about his Miami commitment 1:50 Our Favorite Things About Being Caribbean 0:39 Watch family find dog alive and well after Santa Rosa fire destroyed home 1:14 Dolphins coach Adam Gase says he only listens to himself on coaching decisions 2:26 Yellow anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective 1:19 Thousands line up for food aid outside of Tropical Park 1:18 Dolphins' Reshad Jones talks about his interception 1:21 Hurricanes' Michael Badgley on his game-winning kick Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Dolphins coach Adam Gase says he only listens to himself on coaching decisions Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase says he supports his quarterback Jay Cutler and doesn't listen to the critics about benching Cutler during interviews after the Dolphins victory of the Falcons Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. Dolphins coach Adam Gase says he only listens to himself on coaching decisions Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase says he supports his quarterback Jay Cutler and doesn't listen to the critics about benching Cutler during interviews after the Dolphins victory of the Falcons Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. Charles Trainor Jr. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

• On how center Jake Brendel did in his 39 snaps filling in for Mike Pouncey, who left with a concussion after 28 snaps: “He did good. I’m sure there are some things he wants to clean up. That’s what we’ve been seeing at practice.”

Gase said “the whole offensive line did a good job. If you make a mistake, we’re at least going 100 miles per hour and keep the pocket firm with Cutler and give him a chance to make some throws. Jay Ajayi ran through arm tackles and fought. Tight ends were trying to finish every block.”

• Defensive coordinator Matt Burke told his team at halftime: “We gave up all the points that we can. We’ve got to pitch a shutout.”

Said Gase: “They tightened a few things up, made sure they were very sound for the run game. It’s been impressive to watch, fun to watch [this Dolphins defense]....Three linebackers make a big difference. Last few games, we notice a big difference.”

• There were no updates on Pouncey or Parker with regard to the Jets game.

• After playing Jakeem Grant 33 offensive snaps and Leonte Carroo four snaps against Tennessee, Gase essentially reversed that against Atlanta, playing Carroo 24 snaps on offense and Grant six in DeVante Parker’s absence.

More Videos 4:21 Hurricanes coach Mark Richt on the ‘minor miracle’ Pause 2:24 Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance 4:10 Carol City four-star RB Cam'Ron Davis talks about his Miami commitment 1:50 Our Favorite Things About Being Caribbean 0:39 Watch family find dog alive and well after Santa Rosa fire destroyed home 1:14 Dolphins coach Adam Gase says he only listens to himself on coaching decisions 2:26 Yellow anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective 1:19 Thousands line up for food aid outside of Tropical Park 1:18 Dolphins' Reshad Jones talks about his interception 1:21 Hurricanes' Michael Badgley on his game-winning kick Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler speaks to the media Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler talks about the Dolphins' come-from-behind second half victory over the Atlanta Falcons, but says the team can't lose sight of their upcoming game with the New York Jets. Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler speaks to the media Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler talks about the Dolphins' come-from-behind second half victory over the Atlanta Falcons, but says the team can't lose sight of their upcoming game with the New York Jets. Charles Trainor Jr. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

• Damien Williams clearly has surpassed Kenyan Drake as the No. 2 running back. Williams played 18 offensive snaps against Atlanta, Drake only one. Jay Ajayi played 48.

• Julius Thomas and Anthony Fasano both started at tight end, with Thomas playing 54 snaps and Fasano 47. No. 3 tight end MarQueis Gray played 12.

• Defensively, all four starting defensive backs played all 57 snaps: cornerbacks Cordrea Tankersley and Xavien Howard, plus safeties Reshad Jones and Nate Allen.

Linebackers Kiko Alonso and Lawrence Timmons also played every snap. Rey Maualuga played 16 snaps and Mike Hull and Chase Allen didn’t play at all on defense.

• The Dolphins again used only three corners, with Bobby McCain playing 38 snaps and Alterraun Verner playing none. Byron Maxwell wasn’t active.

• According to Pro Football Focus, Howard allowed six receptions Sunday on a team-high eight targets, for 91 yards and a touchdown. (He had a tough matchup against Julio Jones.) For the season, PFF rates Howard 111th out of 114 qualifying corners.

More Videos 4:21 Hurricanes coach Mark Richt on the ‘minor miracle’ Pause 2:24 Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance 4:10 Carol City four-star RB Cam'Ron Davis talks about his Miami commitment 1:50 Our Favorite Things About Being Caribbean 0:39 Watch family find dog alive and well after Santa Rosa fire destroyed home 1:14 Dolphins coach Adam Gase says he only listens to himself on coaching decisions 2:26 Yellow anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective 1:19 Thousands line up for food aid outside of Tropical Park 1:18 Dolphins' Reshad Jones talks about his interception 1:21 Hurricanes' Michael Badgley on his game-winning kick Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Dolphins' Reshad Jones talks about his interception Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones talks about his interception at the end of the fourth quarter to seal the Fins victory over the the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. Ndamukong Suh talks about creating pressure to make plays. Dolphins' Reshad Jones talks about his interception Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones talks about his interception at the end of the fourth quarter to seal the Fins victory over the the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. Ndamukong Suh talks about creating pressure to make plays. Charles Trainor Jr. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

But Gase said of Howard: “I thought he did well. X is playing with a lot of confidence right now and we have a lot of confidence in him. It’s rare to have two corners who can cover and tackle. It’s helped our run defense as well.

Tankersley was targeted just three times against Atlanta, allowing one reception for 13 yards.

• Among defensive tackles, Ndamukong Suh played 47 of 57 defensive tackles, with Jordan Phillips and Davon Godchaux each playing 21 and Vincent Taylor nine.

At defensive end, Andre Branch played 48 of 57, Cam Wake 43, Charles Harris 24 and Williams Hayes 14. But as usual, they were an impactful 14 snaps for Hayes.