Moore on the chants for him to play; Dolphins’ scoring woes in perspective; Fins notes

A Saturday six-pack of Dolphins notes from Atlanta, where Miami plays the Falcons on Sunday:
• So how awkward was it for Matt Moore hearing chants to replace Jay Cutler during last Sunday’s home game against Tennessee,?
"I'm going to avoid this question; I knew it was coming," Moore said. "The fans are there to root the team on and that's all I'm going to say."
He said he didn’t joke about it with Cutler: "We really haven’t discussed it."
Does Moore wonder if he will get a chance to play?
"No," he said, assuredly aware that Adam Gase is committed to Cutler. "I understand what my role is. I have a job to do on Sundays whether I am on the field or not."
Though players like Moore, players privately aren’t blaming Cutler. Players say Jay Ajayi’s frustration has been particularly palpable but that Gase has been more disappointed than angry.
• The Dolphins haven’t gained a yard with either Wildcat play it has used, but tight end MarQueis Gray – who missed an open receiver on last week’s Wildcat – said coaches assured him this week that "they will stick with" the Wildcat.
• The Dolphins are the first team since the 2013 Jaguars to score just three offensive touchdowns in their first four games, according to our friends at Elias.
That Jacksonville team finished 4-12.
• The Dolphins love how Cordrea Tankersley has responded through two weeks as a starting cornerback.
“He does a great job,” Gase said. “He treats every day like a game. I love his attitude. I love the fact that he thought we were all nuts for him not being out there sooner, which you love. I love the fact that (he’s got a) ‘Hey, it’s about time you guys put me in there’ kind of attitude. You talk about getting thrown into the fire, you’re going against Drew Brees and now, all of a sudden, Matt Ryan. It’s not one of those things where you’re playing small schools and then, all of the sudden, you get loosened up for conference play. Every week’s tough.”
How unusual is it for a rookie to say “It’s about Time” when told he was starting?
“I think a lot of guys wouldn’t be like that,” Gase said. “They’d be like, ‘Okay,’ and just get ready; but he’s confident. That’s one of the things that we really liked about him was he didn’t care what anybody else thought. In his head, he feels like he’s one of the best guys on the field. At the end of the day, that’s what you want.”
• Mike Pouncey said he takes it personal that the Dolphins’ offensive line isn’t playing well, even though coaches say he’s playing the best of the group.
“When they talk about our o-line, it reflects most on me,” he said.
• Linebacker Neville Hewitt hopes to work himself back to the Dolphins’ 53-man roster at some point. But for now, he’s content merely being on the practice squad.
“This was the best situation for me, to get back into football shape,” said Hewitt, who missed most of preseason with a shoulder injury. “The injury was frustrating. I put in a lot of work.”
