National bashing of Jay Cutler continues; Injury news; Dolphins notes

Some Dolphins notes on a Friday:

• Is any quarterback pounded more on social media than Jay Cutler? Check out some of the criticism on Twitter in the wake of last Sunday’s Saints debacle:

Former Bears center and current Chicago talk show host Olin Kreutz: “Matt Moore will start for the Dolphins before the year is over.”

• Former NFL running back and UM alum Jarrett Payton after a Cutler pick: “That’s the Jay Cutler I know.”

• ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith: “Awwww Damn! Another Sunday, another game Jay Cutler can’t get it done. I’m so surprised! I’m so surprised!”

• Michael Rapoport, of Barstool Sports tweeted to his 300,000 followers: “Smoking Jay Cutler hasn’t thrown a legit TD in two games. Bring in Kap now.”

• Fox Sport’s Shannon Sharpe, sarcastically: “Damn. If Cutler didn’t know the Dolphins offense…. Wish Kap knew that offense.”

• ESPN’s Michael Wilbon: “You trust your team to Cutler at this point, you get exactly what you deserve: nothing, losses, shutout.”

• And there was this highly critical piece by Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman today.

NEWS AND NOTES

• Cornerback Xavien Howard (shoulder) said he’s fine and will play Sunday. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (ankle) also said he expects to play.

Howard, Phillips, Byron Maxwell, Terrence Fede and Mike Hull were all listed as questionable but all practiced fully Thursday.

• Tennessee Titans coach Mike Mularkey said quarterback Marcus Mariota (hamstring) will be a game-time decision Sunday. He’s listed as questionable. Matt Cassel is the backup.

Dolphins defensive end Andre Branch said the Dolphins are preparing to face Mariota.

“That’s the toughest thing when there’s an unknown here, especially with the differences in the two,” Adam Gase said. “If Marcus plays, it’s really an emphasis on one thing. If Matt plays, it probably changes for them.”

But Cam Wake said: “There’s a blank spot in the backfield. I will get there no matter who is there. Nameless, face.”

• If Gase decides to re-allocate playing time, tight end would be one potential position.

Through two games, Julius Thomas has 141 snaps, Anthony Fasano 63 and MarQueis Gray just nine.

“I don’t think I’ve had this low a rep count but I’m adapting in the role,” Fasano said.

Thomas has eight catches for 71 yards in three games and Pro Football Focus ranks him 70th of 71 tight ends as a run blocker.

• Julius Thomas said he will continue to kneel during the National Anthem.

Julius Thomas, Michael Thomas and Kenny Stills have kneeled for the anthem since President Donald Trump used a derogatory term to describe players who kneel for the anthem. Thomas was non-committal about kneeling Sunday.

