Gase defends Cutler, says “guys have to do what their job is”

Highlights from Adam Gase’s press briefing on Monday:

• On what he has identified as the specific problems after Miami scored a combined six points in the past two weeks: “Offensively, we have to do what we’re coached to do. We have to be more detailed in what we’re doing. That’s where we’re putting ourselves in bad situations because we’re not getting it done. We’re not doing things right.”

Can you elaborate? “It’s everybody. Guys have to do what their job is and a lot of things will clean up.”

• How is the offense’s confidence level? “It better be high. If we do our job, if we do what we’re supposed to do, we will be fine. If we keep throwing crap out out there and not do what we’re supposed to do, then it will be what’s it’s been the past two weeks. We can clean this up very simply by doing what we’re supposed to do.”

• More Gase on his offense: “If you’re panicking you’re in the wrong profession. Your job is to come out each week, start over. You had 24 hours to complain about everything. Now it’s time to go back to work. Everybody needs to look themselves in the mirror and realize do your job and things will go right.”

• On why he has faith in Jay Cutler as the starter: “I know where the ball is supposed to go. I know who is supposed to do what on every play. If we protect him and give him a second to throw the ball, we’ll be all right. If he is going to get hit from start to finish, I don’t care who you put back there. We need to do a better job of protecting him and being where we’re supposed to be. There are somethings footwork wise he is going to better at. He knows where to go with the ball. We’re going to keep working on protecting the football when things break down in the pocket. We can’t just let him take hit after hit after hit after hit and expect him to stand in there. It’s not going to happen.”

Does criticism of Cutler bother him? “It drives me nuts. When I got here, I heard Ryan Tannehill couldn’t play. That was wrong. The evaluation skills of quarterbacks is really bad. I’m not going to listen to anybody outside myself.”

Adam Gase: 'Last game was a disaster' Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase addressed the media after practice on Sept. 27, 2017 and said the last game the Dolphins played against the New York Jets was a disaster. Adam Gase: 'Last game was a disaster' Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase addressed the media after practice on Sept. 27, 2017 and said the last game the Dolphins played against the New York Jets was a disaster. Charles Trainor Jr. Miami Herald

• Is Gase confident he has the right personnel? “We played more guys this week. We moved some things around that a lot of people probably didn’t recognize. I will put the guys in there that I think will do the job I need them to do. I don’t have to specifically have to name names. We’ll go through the week. If I feel like I’ve got to put somebody else in or play somebody else more, then we’ll do it.”

• Is he surprised blocking hasn’t been better? “Some of it is the defense does a good job and win some one-on-one matchups. Some of it is we don’t get the ball soon enough out. Some of it is we didn’t run the right route. It’s something different every time. We can get this cleaned out if guys do exactly what they’re supposed to do play in and play out, we’ll have more success. When we have all these leaks in the dam and trying to plug all these holes, that’s where you’re going to get in trouble. If guys do what they’re supposed to do, we’ll be fine.”

• On Cutler’s interception on the end zone throw to Julius Thomas: “There are a couple specific coaching points will be made clear when we meet with the guys that I would rather see done differently. Jay is trying a fade throw, so we need guys to do things right. The protection, the route, the way they played it, where we’re at on the field wasn’t really an ideal call that I wanted. I had about one second to make that call considering he had to come to me, run 40 yards. First one I could think of. We need guys to execute that play better.”

• On what new things he tried that he liked: “Couple things I did like. I was little disappointed we busted on the Wildcat deal. If we run that right, that’s a good play for us. But too many guys screwed up what we wanted to do. Just listen in the huddle, we’ll line up right. Glad Cutler did what he did because that’s what he’s supposed to do. Unfortunately, nobody knows that.”

Gase on other issues:

• “I thought defense, special teams did exactly what they’ve been doing. Defense played really well.”

• On Cordrea Tankersley’s first game and start at cornerback: “I thought it was good. It was what we were hoping for. We wanted to be careful because he hasn’t played a game in a month. We thought we had a good plan going in and it changed before gametime. He’s really what we’re looking for. We like the tall, long corners that come up and press and play physical at the line of scrimmage.”

Gase announced that Tankersley is a starting cornerback moving forward.

• On Lawrence Timmons’ first game: “Timmons did exactly what we were hoping for. Gave everything he had, flying around the field, got his hands on balls, made tackles. Did what we thought he would do.”

• Gase was unsure if Rey Maualuga would play. “The sooner we can get him out there, the better.”

• Gase doesn’t believe Xavien Howard’s shoulder injury, sustained very late in the game, is longterm: “We’ll see how this week goes. We’ll make an evaluation throughout the week.”

• Gase offered no reason for Jarvis Landry replacing Jakeem Grant on punt returns Sunday, saying only: “Would you want him back there once in a while?”

Here’s my Monday morning post on the case for Matt Moore (the Dolphins don’t agree) and lots of nuggets.