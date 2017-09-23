Dolphins’ Landry discusses not getting offer and franchise tag possibility

After initially expressing interest in doing so, the Dolphins ultimately never made a contract offer to Jarvis Landry before his self-imposed start-of-the-regular-season deadline last Sunday.
Landry can become an unrestricted free agent next spring if he’s not slapped with the franchise tag.
But Landry insists he’s not angry and not bothered that other teammates have received extensions.
Why?
“It’s my faith that God has a plan for my life, that if I continue to use his platform to do the things he allows me to do, everything else will be added to me,” Landry told me in a private moment in the locker-room last week.
“I know it's a business and I know it sounds crazy to a lot of people, but at the same time, I have extreme confidence to know I'm going to get the job done no matter where I'm at, no matter what position I'm in. Everything else will take care of itself.”
He said the other reason he’s not bothered about not getting an extension is “the number I may want may not be the number the team is willing to give me. It's about finding that negotiating price that works for both parties. Unfortunately, I haven't gotten offers. But when the process starts, I want nothing less than what I deserve.”
Is he OK if the Dolphins slap him with the franchise tag for $15 million or $16 million next offseason?
“That’s fine,” he said. “Because the following year after, that's where we've got to start.”
The Dolphins already are at next year’s cap and will need to shed salaries next spring if they want to keep Landry, sign a few other free agents and sign a draft class.
But Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has spoken of the possibility of using the franchise tag on Landry.
