Here's the South Florida-based company that will be putting ads on the Heat's jerseys

The NBA is permitting teams to put advertisement patches on their jerseys beginning this season, and South Florida-based Ultimate Software has won the competition to occupy that space on Heat jerseys, according to two league sources.
The Heat confirmed our story.
“We are extremely proud to have Ultimate Software as the first partner on the Miami Heat Jersey,” said John Vidalin, the Heat’s executive vice president/revenue officer. “This is truly a historic opportunity and we are thrilled that we will be partnering with a company based here in South Florida.”
The ads will appear on the left shoulder of Heat jerseys during games.
“This opportunity is not something we took lightly,” Vidalin said, adding the Heat and Ultimate Software will work together on several community programs. “It was important for us to find a partner that had similar beliefs and values and Ultimate Software definitely fits that bill. They have been a longstanding partner of the Heat’s, with a rich history of giving back to the South Florida community.”
Ultimate Software, based in Weston, is a technology company that develops and sells UltiPro, a cloud-based human capital management solution. The company was founded in 1990, went public in 1998, and as of April 23, 2017, reported total revenues of more than $781 million, according to its Wikipedia page.
The company employs more than 3700 people and has offices in the United States, England, Canada and Singapore.
Ultimate Software was founded by Scott Scherr, the company’s CEO and president.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver said he hopes the league’s decision to allow advertising on jerseys, as part of a one-year pilot program that could become permanent, will generate about $100 million this season.
That revenue is factored into the basketball related income calculations that determine the salary cap, meaning players will get a share of that money.
The space companies are permitted to use on jerseys is relatively small: 2.5 inches by 2.5 inches.
The ads will not appear on team jerseys sold in merchandise stores.
Ultimate Software, on its web site, explains its mission this way:
“We built our company on the profound belief that people are the most important ingredient of any business. People management is all we focus on—and for 25 years, we’ve refused to do anything else. It’s that important.
“And we walk the talk. We put our people first--and it shows in everything we do. In how we run our own business. In the fact that we’re consistently ranked among the best places to work in America. In our choice to focus exclusively on HR solutions that help you put your people first. And in the fact that we design people solutions for exactly that…people.
When you partner with Ultimate, you get the unified technology and service experience you need to put your people first—from recruitment through retirement. We seamlessly merge people and technology so that the HCM tools you use don’t get in the way of the work that you do.”
The Heat is expected to make the Ultimate Software announcement at an 11:30 a.m. Thursday news conference at AmericanAirlines Arena.
