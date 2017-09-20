Marlins officials await word on fate; Jeter/Marlins notes

In this May 14, 2017, file photo, former New York Yankees player Derek Jeter waves to fans during a ceremony retiring his number at Yankee Stadium in New York. A person familiar with the negotiations says the Miami Marlins have told Major League Baseball they intend to sign an agreement to sell the team to a group that includes Jeter. The person confirmed the Marlins' plans to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, because the team had not commented publicly. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) Seth Wenig AP