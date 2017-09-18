Timmons wants to play; Some eye-opening Dolphins and Cutler numbers

A 12-pack of notes, a day after the Dolphins’ 19-17 season-opening win at the Los Angeles Chargers:
• After missing Sunday’s game for an undisclosed personal reason, Dolphins linebacker Lawrence Timmons is doing better and wants to resume playing immediately, according to a league source.
But Timmons must first meet with coach Adam Gase, and that meeting with help determine his Dolphins future.
In addition, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Timmons is scheduled to meet with doctors today to determine the “personal” issue.
Gase has said he will discuss the matter at his 3 p.m. news conference.
Timmons left the team on Saturday and Dolphins officials didn’t determine his whereabouts until Sunday morning.
Sunday’s absence snapped Timmons’ streak of 101 consecutive starts, most in the league among front seven defenders.
• Based on the naked eye, and some metrics from Pro Football Focus, the Dolphins’ young players had mixed results Sunday.
Cornerback Xavien Howard was targeted a league-high 13 times in Week 2 and allowed a league-high 10 receptions for 87 yards, including a key one on San Diego’s final drive that ended with a missed field goal. His overall grade of 46.8 ranked 62nd among all cornerbacks for week two.
While linebacker Mike Hull - forced into a major role - held up in the running game, he allowed all nine passes thrown against him to be caught for 95 yards. The targets, receptions and yards allowed were all the most for any linebacker in coverage for Week 2.
Even if Rey Maualuga eventually replaces Hull, pass coverage at middle linebacker remains an enormous concern. Maualuga was out with a hamstring injury Sunday.
Hull played all 58 of Miami’s defensive snaps. Rookie Chase Allen, who started alongside Hull and Kiko Alonso, played 13 snaps and had an 81.3 grade, third highest among Dolphins defenders.
Rookie first-rounder Charles Harris played 27 snaps and had one quarterback hurry. In all, a relatively quiet debut.
While PFF ranked Davon Godchaux poorly for the day, he appeared to be playing well. He logged 32 of Miami’s 58 defensive snaps - more than Jordan Phillips’ 21 - and was part of a Miami defense that limited the Chargers to 3.1 yards per carry.
• On offense, Laremy Tunsil earning a run-blocking grade of 80.5, according to PFF, which makes the top 20 among all tackles. But he struggled in pass protection, permitting three QB hurries and two sacks and a hit in 32 pass-blocking snaps. His overall grade of 45.7 ranked 44th of all tackles in Week 2.
• On offense, Anthony Steen played 46 snaps at left guard, while Jesse Davis played 22.
• Like an NBA coach, Adam Gase basically shortened his bench Sunday.
At running back Damien Williams played only three offensive snaps and Kenyan Drake one behind Jay Ajayi (64 of 68). At receiver, Leonte Carroo played two of the 68 offensive snaps and Jakeem Grant one. At tight end, Julius Thomas played 65 of the 68 snaps, Anthony Fasano 16 and MarQueis Gray just three.
• Defensively, we noted above that Godchaux played more than Phillips. Ndamukong Suh was a force and played 53 of 58 snaps. Rookie sixth-rounder Vincent Taylor played three.
At defense end, snaps were divied out this way: Andre Branch 43 of the 58, Cam Wake 33, Harris 27 and William Hayes 25.
• Biggest surprise? Cornerback Alterraun Verner, who had been battling Byron Maxwell to start, didn’t play a single snap on defense.
Xavien Howard and Byron Maxwell each played 55 of 58 defensive snaps. Bobby McCain logged 44.
Starting safeties Reshad Jones and Nate Allen played all 58. Jay Ajayi and that remained the case Sunday.
• Per PFF: Jay Ajayi, who had 900 yards after contact last season (second in the league), generate 82 of his 122 total yards after contact Sunday, the most for any back in Week 2.
His eight forced missed tackles also led all backs, a year after he had a league-leading 58.
• Jarvis Landry’s 15 targets were second-most in the league this week and his 13 catches led the league. He gained 62 of his 78 yard after the catch, which led NFL receivers this weekend. Keep in mind that Landry’s 630 yards in YAC led the league last season.
• PFF says Ja’Wuan James played very well Sunday; he ranks 12th among all offensive tackles after Week 2.
• Kudos to Suh and Hayes. Suh was the highest-graded player in the game, per PFF, and ranks second among all interior defensive linemen after Week 2. Hayes had three QB hurries and a sack in 17 pass-rush chances.
• The Chargers blitzed Jay Cutler only three times in 35 drop backs and Cutler made them pay.
Per PFF, Cutler had the fifth-highest grade of all quarterbacks in Week 2. When facing no pressure, Cutler completed 20 of 24 passes for 199 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions, for an NFL passer rating of 115.1.
In 11 drop-backs under pressure, Cutler was 4-9 for 31 yards and had a rating of 53.5.
Also, Cutler’s 101.8 rating ranks 11th in the league.
In the last five non-preseason games he’s played with Adam Gase calling plays, Cutler has a passer rating of 117, 93.4, 100.2, 97.5 (those four games in 2015 in Chicago with Gase as the offensive coordinator) and now 101.8 Sunday.
