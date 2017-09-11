UM football in flux after Irma, but next game set

The University of Miami football team doesn’t know when it will practice again but it does know when it will play its next game.
The Atlantic Coast Conference on Monday announced that UM’s game against Toledo on Sept. 23 will kick off at 3:30 p.m. from Hard Rock Stadium. It will be televised locally, but the TV carrier hasn’t been determined.
UM-Toledo was supposed to be Miami’s fourth game of the season. Instead it will be UM’s second, because Hurricane Irma forced the cancelation of the Sept. 9 game at Arkansas State and the postponement of the Sept. 16 game at Florida State.
The UM campus is closed this week and a school official said it was undetermined if or when the Hurricanes would practice this week. UM says classes will resume Monday, Sept. 18.
• Toledo is dangerous offensively. The Rockets are 2-0 after beating Elon 47-13 and winning 37-24 at Nevada on Saturday. Toledo plays host to Tulsa on Saturday before visiting UM on Sept. 23.
The Rockets rank 28th in total offense, with 979 yards in two games. They’re averaging 272 yards passing and 216 yards rushing.
• Though the ACC hasn’t said whether the rescheduled UM-FSU game on Oct. 7 will be televised nationally, it would seem to be ABC’s most appealing option for prime time that day, even more so if neither team stumbles before that.
Besides the Toledo game, UM plays Friday, Sept. 29 at Duke.
FSU will play North Carolina State at noon on ABC or ESPN2 on Sept. 23, then play at Wake Forest Sept. 30.
