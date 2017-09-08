Wade says he wants to play for championship contender before career ends

MIAMI, FL _ APRIL 13: Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat during the game against the Orlando Magic on April 13, 2015 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2015 NBAE (Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images) Issac Baldizon NBAE/Getty Images