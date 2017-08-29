Suh emerges as No. 2 kicker; Phillips “playing harder,” makes his case

The scene almost required a double-take Tuesday:

Ndamukong Suh lining up and kicking a 33-yard extra point. That lining up and trying another kick from 39 yards. And then, later in practice, attempting another 33-yarder.

For the record, Suh made the first 33-yarder, missed the second 33-yarder and made the 39-yarder.

And if an injury ever prevented kicker Andrew Franks from finishing a game, it appears Suh is the backup plan.

“Everybody knew he could kick,” Jordan Phillips said. “I think he's our second-team kicker. I don't know. The man can kick.”

Asked if Suh is in fact the Dolphins’ No. 2 kicker if ever needed, Adam Gase said: “Yeah, I mean, I don’t think we have another choice.”