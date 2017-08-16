CBS, Fox make NFL changes, name Dolphins announcers for first four weeks

Some quick media notes on a Wednesday:

• CBS and Fox made significant changes in their NFL announcing lineups that were disclosed on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Dolphins learned who will be announcing the first quarter of their season on network television.

First, the Dolphins’ run-down:

1) Dick Stockton and Mark Schlereth call Miami’s opener against visiting Tampa Bay at 1 p.m. Sept. 10 on Fox. Stockton, as many of you know, is the announcer on the Dolphins’ preseason games on CBS-4.

Schlereth, a former Broncos offensive lineman and Denver-based talk show host, was a longtime studio analyst for ESPN before moving to Fox this offseason.

2) Greg Gumbel and former Dolphins quarterback Trent Green, CBS’ kept-in-tact No. 3 announcing team, will work Miami’s game at the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 p.m. Sept. 17.

3) CBS’ revamped No. 7 team - Phillies announcer Tom McCarthy, Steve Tasker and Steve Beuerlein - will work Miami’s 1 p.m. game at the Jets on Sept. 24.

4) Fox’s new No. 2 team, Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis, call the Dolphins-Saints game nationally from London at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 1. Jay Cutler was supposed to be on that No. 2 team with Burkhardt and Davis before ending his retirement to join the Dolphins.

Meanwhile, of the 15 combined announced teams on CBS and Fox, only five return unchanged: Ian Eagle-Dan Fouts, Greg Gumbel-Trent Green and Kevin Harlan-Rich Gannon on CBS, and Joe Buck-Troy Aikman and Sam Rosen-David Diehl on Fox.

At CBS, Tony Romo replaces studio-bound Phil Simms as Jim Nantz’s partner on the No. 1 team. Eagle/Fouts, Gumbel/Green and Harlan/Gannon are two through four in that order.

Andrew Catalon jumped Spero Dedes on the No. 5 team, joined by James Lofton, who essentially replaces Solomon Wilcots, who was dropped. Dedes is now on the No. 6 team with former NFL safety Adam Archuleta, who moves up from the seventh team. Tasker and Beuerlein were moved to the seventh team with McCarthy.

And Beth Mowins will become the first woman to call NFL games on CBS; she will work four games with former NFL kicker Jay Feely on the weeks when CBS has eight games.

• Besides promoting Davis to replace 49ers GM John Lynch on its No. 2 team, Fox hired Schlereth and shuffled several play-by-play men and analysts.

The Fox roster: Buck-Aikman, Burkhardt-Davis, Kenny Albert-Ronde Barber, Chris Myers-Daryl Johnston, Stockton-Schlereth, Thom Brennaman-Chris Spielman, Rosen-Diehl.

QUICK STUFF

Mike Tirico not only will call NBC’s November/December Thursday night NFL games beginning this season, but he’s replacing Dan Hicks as the network’s voice of Notre Dame football, alongside Doug Flutie.

Hicks will focus on golf and skiing leading up to NBC’s coverage of the Winter Olympics in February. Tirico, incidentally, will succeed Bob Costas as NBC’s prime-time Olympic host during those Olympics.

• Steve Spurrier joined Sirius XM as a college football analyst.

• Only five teams have fewer combined ESPN/TNT/NBA TV appearances than the Heat’s 10: Charlotte, Detroit, Memphis, Chicago and Orlando. The networks often drop games and add games during the season.

