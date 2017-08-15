Miami Dolphins sign three, release three; injury updates

A few quick Dolphins notes on Tuesday, in addition to our post here on news of Tony Lippett being out for the season and the Dolphins’ plans at cornerback:
• The Dolphins signed three players and released three on Tuesday.
Gone: Receivers Frances Owusu and Jordan Westerkamp and offensive tackle Kwayde Miller. Owusu was signed after the draft but couldn’t attend the offseason program because of classes at Stanford. Hecaught a touchdown pass in the preseason opener and then injured his knee.
Westerkamp, added early in training camp after being undrafted out of Nebraska, had a hamstring injury.
Miller, an offensive tackle, was on the team for just 11 days. Unlike Owusu and Westerkamp, he didn’t have an injury.
New: Miami signed receivers Trey Griffey and Rashad Lawrence and offensive tackle Sean Hickey.
Lawrence, 6-2, went undrafted out of Northwestern in 2014. In four college seasons, he had 96 receptions for 1,165 yards (12.1 avg.) and two touchdowns. He spent time with Jacksonville, Chicago, Washington and the New Orleans Saints, who waived him last week.
Griffey is the son of baseball great Ken Griffey; the above picture was shot nine years ago after Griffey homered against the Marlins.
He went undrafted out of Arizona and spent time with the Colts this summer before being waived last month.The 6-3 Griffey had 23 catches for 382 yards (a 16.6 average) and two touchdowns as a senior last season and 79 catches and six TDs in his four-year career.
The Dolphins remain without injured receivers Leonte Carroo (hamstring), Isaiah Ford (knee) and Rashawn Scott (foot). Ford and Scott haven’t been at practice, with no indication given that the Dolphins can count on them to begin the season, if at all.
Hickey was a three-year starter (2012-14) at Syracuse where he started 39 straight games, including 25 in a row at left tackle to finish his collegiate career. Hickey, who went undrafted, has spent time with the Jets, Patriots, Saints and Vikings.
• Here’s an update on Kenyan Drake and Jay Ajayi.
• Beyond Drake, Ryan Tannehill, Lippett, Ted Larsen, Raekwon McMillan and the three aforementioned receivers, linebacker Neville Hewitt (shoulder) and safety Nate Allen (groin) remain out. Walt Aikens (back) returned to practice.
• Anthony Steen opened as the first team center and Jake Brendel the first team left guard. Gase said there has been no decision on whether center Mike Pouncey will play Sunday.
• As The Herald has reported, Jay Cutler is expected to start Thursday’s game.
