Calvin Johnson helping Dolphins receivers; depth chart released

Some non-quarterback notes from Dolphins camp Monday (Armando and Adam have the QB angle covered):
• Former Detroit Lions star Calvin Johnson, the six time Pro Bowl receiver who shocked the NFL by retiring 17 months ago at age 30, attended Dolphins practice on Monday, gave tips to receivers and is expected to be around the team in the coming days, potentially longer.
Johnson played with Dolphins receivers coach Shawn Jefferson and spent time around the Dolphins when Miami played games in California against the Rams and Chargers last November.
“He’s not afraid to talk to those guys [the team’s receivers],” coach Adam Gase said. “Anytime we bring somebody out, they pick their brain and ask them questions. I think he will be here a little bit.”
Receiver Kenny Stills said “it’s amazing having him here. He comes right in and feels like he can speak to what we’re doing, give us tips and pointers here and there. He’s a special player. If any of us can do what he did, we’re on the right track.”
Johnson’s 11,619 receiving yards rank third in a player's first nine seasons, trailing only Torry Holt (11,864) and Jerry Rice (11,776).
• Though the significance of the first depth chart shouldn’t be overstated, there were a few notable things heading into Thursday’s preseason opener against Atlanta at Hard Rock Stadium:
1) As expected, Raekwon McMillan was listed as the first team middle linebacker, with Mike Hull listed as the backup. Neville Hewitt and Trevor Reilly were listed as the other second-team linebackers, behind Kiko Alonso and Lawrence Timmons.
2) Undrafted Arkansas receiver Drew Morgan was listed as Jarvis’ Landry’s backup. The other receivers on the second team: Leonte Carroo and Jakeem Grant. Former UM receiver Malcolm Lewis is on the third team.
3) Anthony Steen was identified as the backup left guard behind Ted Larsen, who will miss a substantial chunk of the season with a torn biceps.
4) After Jay Ajayi, the running backs were listed in this order: Damien Williams, Kenyan Drake, Senorise Perry, Storm Johnson and De’Veon Smith.
5) Jordan Phillips was listed as the first-team defensive tackle opposite Ndamukong Suh, even though rookie Davon Godchaux played with the first team, instead of Phillips, from Thursday through Saturday.
With Suh given a day off on Monday, Godchaux and Phillips both played with the first team. Godchaux and Nick Williams were listed as the second-team defensive tackles.
6) Nate Allen was listed as the starting safety with Reshad Jones, with Michael Thomas and T.J. McDonald as the backups.
7) At cornerback, Byron Maxwell and Xavien Howard were listed as starters, with Bobby McCain and Tony Lippett on the second team, Alterraun Verner and Lafayette Pitts on the third team and Walt Aikens and Cordrea Tankersley on the fourth team.
8) William Hayes and Charles Harris are the second-team ends behind Cam Wake and Andre Branch, with Terrence Fede and undrafted Houston rookie Cameron Malvaeux the No. 3 ends.
9) Jakeem Grant is listed as the first team punt and kickoff returner, with Kenyan Drake as the backup for both.
10) Sam Young and Jesse Davis are the second-team offensive tackles, behind Laremy Tunsil and Ja’Wuan James. Kraig Urbik remains the backup center behind Mike Pouncey.
Incidentally, Jay Cutler isn’t even on the depth chart, with injured Ryan Tannehill still listed as the starter.
NOTEWORTHY
• Tunsil, who missed Saturday’s scrimmage for personal reasons, remained away from the team. Gase said the matter isn’t serious.
• Allen is out with an undisclosed injury but his absence “shouldn’t be a long time,” Gase said.
• Ajayi remains in the concussion protocol system since his head injury early last week.
• Suh, Wake and Hayes were all given the day off.
• Receivers Isaiah Ford (knee) and Rashawn Scott (foot) remain out.
