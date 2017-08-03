Dolphins coach predicts Parker will be a “monster”

On a day when the entire focus was on Ryan Tannehill’s knee injury, Dolphins offensive assistant coaches addressed myriad other issues:

• Receivers coach Shawn Jefferson predicts DeVante Parker is going to erupt.

“He’ll be a monster,” Jefferson said. “If he keeps progressing like we think he can, he’ll be invited to the ‘Monster Bowl’ after the season is over. His name is not DeVante; he’s a monster. So if he keeps performing like this he’ll get invited to the Monster Bowl after the season is over. You guys have seen in the spring how DeVante, his maturation has been outstanding, and he’s still progressing even through this training camp.

“Well I just think because when you see a guy like him with his talent, his movements, his lateral movement in his hips, and all (of those skills) like that, for a tall guy like that, DeVante has really loose hips. He runs well without the ball. So he has all of those things that you look for in a top-flight receiver. He has that ability to affect the game, i.e. L.A. Rams last year.”

Jefferson agrees that the Parker/Jarvis Landry/Kenny Stills troika will be among the best in the league: “I would agree with that. We have three talented receivers and the good thing about it is that they work. They work and they’re very smart too.”

• Jefferson said receiver Jakeem Grant “has done well on the outside. He still plays both [boundary and slot]. It’s just a thing that we wanted to see him outside because he has a lot of speed and with that speed, he can stretch the defense.”

• Jefferson said of Leonte Carroo: “He’s trimmed down and I think he’s having a good camp. His mindset [is different]. I think last year coming in, it’s hard for a guy when you’ve been in college and you’ve been the guy, and then you come here and then you have to take a step back. There was a little bit of an adjustment period for him there; but I think mentally, he knows how to handle that. I think mentally he knows his role now. I think he’s trying to fit into his role.”

• Jefferson said Kenny Stills is “a guy that I know is going to be in the right spot at the right time every single play.” He said none of the undrafted receivers have “caught my eye.”

• Running backs coach Danny Barrett believes Kenyan Drake could be an everydown back if Jay Ajayi misses multiple games.

He said Drake is “more reliable, more dependable, being where he’s supposed to be – especially in our passing game – so the quarterbacks have a lot of confidence knowing that he’s going to be where he’s supposed to be. a lot of it is just paying attention to details. You make the rookie mistakes, you take things for granted, you don’t finish a play here or there. Or just not being where you’re supposed to be. I think he’s overcome those things this offseason. He has done a great job of taking care of the little things, the detailed things we talked about. Our room is all about discipline and detail and he’s done a good job of that this year.”

• Quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree on Brandon Doughty: “The best thing he’s doing is he’s really operating in and out of the huddle at the line of scrimmage with our protections, being able to … if a guy is in a wrong split, get him in the right split, and just situationally for young quarterbacks in this league, it’s so important to understand when it’s first down, when it’s third down, when you’re in the red zone, when to make a tight throw, when to throw the ball, live another down. So he’s getting a lot better. I’m looking forward to watching him and David (Fales) play when we get to preseason.”

• Offensive line coach Chris Foerster, on Laremy Tunsil’s adjustment to his natural position, left tackle, after a year at guard: “Laremy is doing great. Missed a little last year by playing guard, but it helped him.”

• Foerster suggested Mike Pouncey doesn’t need a lot of work to be ready for the season: “He looks fine to me.”

• I asked Foerster if rookie Isaac Asiata is pushing for a starting job. (It doesn’t appear that way.)

“He’s right in the mix with the backup guys to compete,” Foerster said. “It’s a full-on competition with he and Anthony Steen and Jake Brndel and Jesse Davis and Kraig Urbik. All of them are working their butts off to try and compete. He’s right in the mix with those guys. These preseason games will tell a lot.”

• Foerster on Ted Larsen, who left with what appeared to be an arm injury Thursday but remains (if healthy) the heavy front-runner to start at left guard: “The things we do with our offense, the system we run that coach Gase runs, he’s a good fit for it. You say the things that you say, ‘Hey, this guy really fits what we do. When he gets here, the things we ask him to do are the things he’s good at. The things he maybe isn’t as good at, we don’t do as much. He’s a good fit for us.”