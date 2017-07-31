Tannehill picks don’t concern Gase; Dolphins notes

A six-pack of Dolphins notes on a Monday:

• Ryan Tannehill has thrown at least four interceptions in full team drills through five days of training camp, but Adam Gase isn’t concerned.

“I think every one (of them) has a different story behind it. He had a tipped ball one time,” Gase said. “(Andre) Branch did a good job of getting a hand up. Maybe he could have went somewhere else on a couple of them. I’m alright with it. I want him to be aggressive. I don’t want him to be sitting back there and trying to evaluate stuff. Go through your progression and throw it. If we throw a pick, I have a lot of confidence in our defense to walk out there, go three-and-out and we’ll get the ball back.”

On Monday, Michael Thomas seemed to diagnose Tannehill’s intentions and burst across the middle for a pick. It appeared to be a miscommunication with Jarvis Landry.

• I asked Gase where Brandon Doughty - going into his second season - stands in his growth as a developmental quarterback.

“It’s a little bit frustrating because when we were able to do some of the rookie stuff, being able to work with him one on one and spend a lot of time with him, he’s a very relentless worker,” Gase said.

“He wants to be coached constantly. Those are great opportunities where we can kind of work with him and really try to fine tune him to help him on a couple of the things we want him to do. That’s where the rules kind of make it really tough. You wish you just had more time to be able to work with him one on one. For him, it was just all about he has a really good feel for the offense right now, he knows what he’s supposed to do a lot of times, it’s just getting to reactionary as fast as possible. We keep working on some things mechanically. Sometimes it’s tough because you’re …

“You take one then you’re waiting forever then you might take three. That’s when it gets hard for a quarterback. You don’t feel a rhythm. It’s not like you get six in a row. That’s the tough part about developing a young quarterback in the NFL is you’re trying to get your starters ready, you’re also trying to get your backup ready and then you’re trying to develop guys. When you don’t have a ton of reps to do that with, you want those to count. He just knows he has to make every rep count. Really, his money is going to be made when we hit the preseason. He gets 30 plays, 40 plays in a game and just make sure mentally you’re ready to go and react when you get into the game.”

Doughty has been decent in camp, but David Fales has struggled.

• Safety TJ McDonald, who will miss the first eight games of the season because of NFL suspension, said the Dolphins “will have a plan” for what they want him to do during those eight weeks when he’s not permitted to practice with the team.

But he said that plan hasn’t yet been shared with him.

“We’ll figure it out when the time comes,” he said. “I”m still learning the [system]. Not comfortable yet.”

• Jakeem Grant made a tough catch across the middle. Unlike during May and June, he hasn’t been dropping passes in training camp....Malcolm Lewis dropped what would have been a great lunging catch.... New receiver Jordan Westerkamp was among those fielding punts. Kenyan Drake is also being given a chance in that area.

• Charles Harris’ work against the run remains a work in progress. On Monday, he missed a tackle on a Damien Williams touchdown run. But Harris had a sack... Jordan Phillips had a sack but also committed two offsides penalties - something that happens too often with him.... Andre Branch was very good, with two sacks, including a strip sack of Tannehill....

• Neville Hewitt has flashed in camp, including knocking away a pass at the goalline.... Good to see Tannehill and Julius Thomas finally connect for a big play in camp - a touchdown pass of more than than 20 yards.

Here’s my post from earlier Monday with news updating where the Dolphins stand, and who has emerged, at several competitive positions.