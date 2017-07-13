Dolphins being disregarded; Doughty makes change; Dolphins notes

A six-pack of Dolphins notes:
• The betting public’s percentage of the Dolphins apparently wasn’t impacted dramatically by Miami’s 10-6 playoff season. That’s surprising, not only because most key players return from that team, but also because the roster has been bolstered by Julius Thomas (pictured above), Lawrence Timmons and others.
Three weeks ago, the MGM Grand and 11 other Nevada casinos set the Dolphins’ over/under for wins at eight.
But according to the MGM’s sports book chief, so many people bet the Dolphins would win fewer than eight that Miami’s over/under was reduced to 7 ½.
And even now, more money is coming in on the under.
A bunch of teams that didn’t make the playoffs last season have higher over/unders, including Tennessee at 9 ½, Arizona and Denver and the Colts at 8 1 /2 and Detroit at eight.
• With two weeks before training camp, there’s nothing percolating on the Jarvis Landry contract front at the moment. Miami still hasn’t made an offer to extend his deal beyond this season, although it’s certainly possible that could change in the coming weeks.
Landry has said he won’t negotiate once the regular season starts.
If the Dolphins and Landry don’t strike a deal, Landry is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason, though the Dolphins can keep him from going anywhere by placing the franchise tag on him next February or March. That would pay Landry upwards toward $15 million.
• Brandon Doughty, trying to convince the Dolphins to keep him as a No. 3 quarterback, said coaches have "fidgeted with my release to quicken it up" and with good results so far.
"I was drafted for a reason," he said. "It’s because people believe I’m an NFL quarterback."
• If the Dolphins believe they need guard help at some point during training camp, veteran Orlando Franklin, a UM alum, is still available and would welcome Miami interest. To this point, the Dolphins haven’t brought him in for a visit.
• Forbes rated the Dolphins the 25th most valuable franchise in sports, at $2.38 billion. The Cowboys, Yankees and Manchester United are the top three....
Good news for Dolphins fans living outside South Florida: Not only will every Dolphins preseason game will be televised on NFL Network, but the most important one (the third at Philadelphia) will be televised live nationally on NFL Net at 7 p.m. Aug. 24. The others will be on tape delay on NFL Net.
All four games will be televised live in South Florida on CBS-4.
• Pro Football Focus rated the best player on every NFL roster. Not surprisingly, Ndamukong Suh was the pick for the Dolphins.
PFF said though he "may never live up to the contract he signed, Ndamukong Suh has been better in Miami than he was in Detroit, and is one of the league’s most disruptive interior forces. Over the past two seasons, he has totaled 118 sacks, hits and hurries and 80 defensive stops. The biggest knock on his game remains discipline, as he has had a ridiculous 39 penalties over the past three seasons."
As for a young contender to be Miami’s best player, PFF lists running back Jay Ajayi.
"The first season in which Jay Ajayi was heavily featured saw him run with the kind of reckless abandon that just forces yardage through sheer force of will," PFF wrote. "Ajayi broke 58 tackles on the ground, 11 more than any other back in the league despite fewer carries than many of them. He gained 3.5 yards per carry after contact, the most of any player with 100+ carries."
Here’s my post, minutes ago, with part two of my three-part series on UM’s defense through the eyes of coordinator Manny Diaz.... Twitter: @flasportsbuzz
Comments