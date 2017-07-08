Ben Rhodes, deputy national security adviser for strategic communication for U.S. President Barack Obama, at left, with Jorge Mas, Chairman of the Board of the Cuban American National Foundation, speaking, at right, during Human Rights and Civil Society Roundtable at Miami-Dade College Wolfson Campus on Friday, March 11, 2016.
Ben Rhodes, deputy national security adviser for strategic communication for U.S. President Barack Obama, at left, with Jorge Mas, Chairman of the Board of the Cuban American National Foundation, speaking, at right, during Human Rights and Civil Society Roundtable at Miami-Dade College Wolfson Campus on Friday, March 11, 2016. AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com
Ben Rhodes, deputy national security adviser for strategic communication for U.S. President Barack Obama, at left, with Jorge Mas, Chairman of the Board of the Cuban American National Foundation, speaking, at right, during Human Rights and Civil Society Roundtable at Miami-Dade College Wolfson Campus on Friday, March 11, 2016. AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com
Sports Buzz

Sports Buzz

Barry Jackson brings you the latest news and nuggets from the South Florida sports world

Barry Jackson

July 08, 2017 10:54 AM

Marlins under cloud as All-Star weekend looms; Mas request rejected

By Barry Jackson

bjackson@miamiherald.com

The Miami Marlins host baseball’s All-Star festivities in the coming days under the cloud of a search for a new owner and the probability of payroll slashing in the coming weeks.

MLB doesn’t want the Marlins’ uncertainty to cast a pall on this weekend. But there have been a couple of developments:

• The Marlins, in the past 10 days, have rejected Miami-based businessman Jorge Mas’ request for an exclusive negotiating period, according to a source directly involved. The Marlins apparently want to keep alive the hope of Derek Jeter or the Wayne Rothbaum/Tagg Romney group being able to purchase the team.

Mas has been given access to the Marlins’ finances and is doing due diligence to determine how much to offer.

He has told the Marlins he’s interested, and he intends to pursue a purchase, but he does not value the team at the $1.2 billion that the Marlins are seeking, the source said. He might be willing to make an offer close to that.

To this point, there have been no serious discussions of Mas and Jeter joining forces.

• Jeter continues to struggle to come up with the money to meet the asking price, and the Marlins’ patience with him has frustrated some others in competing groups.

• Rothbaum’s group has the money to meet the $1.2 billion asking price but has chosen not to. Rothbaum’s $1.1 billion bid for the team was rejected, but the Marlins are eager to continue negotiations.

Despite The New York Post reporting Thursday that Romney has stopped pursuing the team, three sources in contact with the Rothbaum/Romney group said Friday that the group remains interested in buying the team if the Marlins accept their offer. One source said “things are moving in the right direction.”

• One involved source who has seen the Marlins books said they are not lying about their financial losses. That source said the Marlins are projected to lose at least $60 million this season.

• One team source said, as our Clark Spencer reported, that most everybody on the roster is available for the right price.

Players most at risk of being moved include David Phelps, AJ Ramos and Martin Prado.

The Marlins are open to listening to offers for Giancarlo Stanton, who has a no-trade clause but might be willing to waive it.

To this point, no serious Stanton talks are believed to have occurred.

The Marlins would like to keep catcher JT Realmuto. It would take a substantial return to trade Christian Yelich or Marcell Ozuna.

The Yankees are pursuing a trade for Justin Bour, but the Marlins are not going to give away a player who’s productive, cheap and under team control through 2020.

One person very much involved in one of the groups bidding for the Marlins disputed the notion that slashing salary would help the Marlins’ chances of completing a sale, saying that a new owner would want to make some of those decisions.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Chris Quinn breaks down Bam Adebayo's 29-point performance

Chris Quinn breaks down Bam Adebayo's 29-point performance 1:07

Chris Quinn breaks down Bam Adebayo's 29-point performance
Pat Riley: James Johnson is a playmaker, 'can get better' 0:46

Pat Riley: James Johnson is a playmaker, 'can get better'
Pat Riley talks about Dion Waiters 2:59

Pat Riley talks about Dion Waiters

View More Video