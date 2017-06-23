Heat’s Riley addresses Adebayo pick, other issues in late-night news conference

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:22 Dramatic California road rage incident caught on driver's camera Pause 0:29 Video shows shooting of Venezuelan protester David Vallenilla 0:23 This gorilla pool dancing will make your day 0:37 Why we don't have a solar eclipse every month 5:19 'Don't...get shooted,' little girl pleads with mom after Castile is shot 1:13 Hollywood street signs named after Confederate generals 14:19 Pat Riley talks about Miami Heat's draft pick 3:42 Don Mattingly talks about the Marlins' 11-1 loss to the Cubs 2:16 Uncertainty whittles away hope for Cuban migrants 0:22 Video shows armed home invasion in Miami-Dade Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Miami Heat President Pat Riley holds a news conference after the Heat chose Bam Adebayo as its first pick in the NBA draft on Thursday, June 22, 2017 at the AmericanAirlines Area in downtown Miami. Matias Ocner For the Miami Herald

Miami Heat President Pat Riley holds a news conference after the Heat chose Bam Adebayo as its first pick in the NBA draft on Thursday, June 22, 2017 at the AmericanAirlines Area in downtown Miami. Matias Ocner For the Miami Herald