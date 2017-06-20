Dolphins’ Landry makes decisions regarding contract talks

5:32 Marlins manager Don Mattingly on 8-7 win over Nationals Monday Pause

2:37 Marlins' Marcell Ozuna on walk-off hit in 8-7 win over Nationals

2:13 Marlins' Justin Bour talks about 8-7 comeback win over Nationals

0:13 Venezuelan national guard opens fire on protesters

1:01 Protester shot by Venezuelan national guard during clash

2:11 Police union contributes to GoFundMe page for senior citizen killed in cop car crash

1:04 Guantánamo warden: 'Sometimes detainees get news before we do.'

0:47 Thief steals woman's purse at Broward car wash

1:39 Pair of crooks hold up Pompano Beach CVS