Parker ready to back up coaches’ high expectations; Dolphins notes

Some Dolphins notes from the first of a three day mandatory minicamp:

• We’ve all been hearing all spring about how DeVante Parker is taking better care of his body, is running better, is working harder on his craft.

On Tuesday, we heard from Parker, who said he has made the changes necessary to thrive.

Those changes include hydrating more; being diligent about stretching before and after practice; eating the right nutrition (somebody made meals for him last season); and sleeping at least eight hours a night.

He said all of that has made a difference. Being healthy also has helped; his past foot and hamstring problems are now behind him.

“Because I wasn’t healthy, I couldn’t do what I wanted to do,” he said of his 2016 season, when he had 56 catches for 744 yards and four touchdowns in 15 games. “It’s hard when you’re injured. I feel 100 percent. I feel better. Coaches knows what I can do and seen the progress.”

He said nobody needed to tell him that he needs to be better.

“Just talking to myself, really,” he said. “I just know I wanted to play better than I did last year. I was really big on this.”

Where has he improved on the field?

“I got better route running,” he said. “Being a lot more physical and go out there and playing fast.”

He’s also more vocal. Last week, we saw him get in Byron Maxwell’s face after catching a TD pass.

“It’s something newer now,” Parker said of trash-talking. “I just feel like 100 percent and I just express myself, let it all out now.”

What is ceiling?

“Don’t know yet,” he said. “Just have to see.”

Overall, “I feel good about things. I’m having a lot of fun. Talking smack to the defense.”

Offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen said he expects Parker to have “a gigantic year.”

Said Kenny Stills: “He is healthy, confident in that. Just prepared. He’s talked to you guys about he’s done being injured and ready to show what he can do.”

• Leonte Carroo made a couple nice catches Tuesday, including a touchdown.

“He’s faster,” Stills said. “He knows the offense better. A little more confident.”

• Gase said Tannehill’s accuracy has been good all offseason and he seems more comfortable in the offense.

He was intercepted by Tony Lippett during Tuesday’s practice but also made several nice throws, including one to Julius Thomas that went through Thomas’ hands.

• Cornerback Xavien Howard’s improvement has been one of the pleasing developments of the summer program.

“X is a great player,” Stills said. “He’s been locking guys down on defense. Looking forward to seeing what he can do this season.”

• Davon Godchaux got a lot of playing time in the excused absence of Ndamukong Suh… Michael Thomas intercepted Matt Moore and Walt Aikens picked off David Fales…. Houston rookie Cameron Malveaux had a sack and continues to flash.

This is the third in a flurry of posts today. Here’s an update on the Marlins sale today, from commissioner Rob Manfred. Here are some UM personnel nuggets, including a departure from the roster today.