Dolphins sign receiver after injury to another

The Dolphins have agreed to a contract with receiver Mitch Mathews, who has played for three NFL teams in the past year, according to multiple sources.

The Dolphins signed Mathews after losing Rashawn Scott to an undisclosed injury. The Dolphins are optimistic Scott will be ready for the start of training camp, according to a source.

Mathews went undrafted in 2016 out of BYU, where he caught 152 passes for 2083 yards (a 13.7 average) and 24 touchdowns in four seasons.

He joined the Kansas City Chiefs after the draft but was released last August. He then spent part of October on Cleveland’s practice squad before being cut Nov. 2. He spent April and May of this year on Minnesota’s practice squad before being released.

Mathews joins a crowded competition for the Dolphins’ receiver jobs behind Jarvis Landry, DeVante Parker and Kenny Stills.

Leonte Carroo, Scott and Jakeem Grant are the incumbents competing for those jobs and are being challenged by seventh-round pick Isaiah Ford (Virginia Tech) and undrafted receivers Drew Morgan (Arkansas), Malcolm Lewis (UM) and Damore’ea Stringfellow (Mississippi), plus undrafted Stanford rookie Francis Owusu, who was been away from the team because of studies at Stanford.

Morgan has been the most impressive of the rookie receivers, but Lewis has had some good moments, including a touchdown reception from David Fales during Thursday’s final OTA practice.

Mathews, 26, who completed a Mormon mission at BYU, now joins that competition. At 6-5, he excels at catching jump balls and becomes the tallest of the Dolphins receivers.

Stills missed practice with an injury that is not considered serious. Cameron Wake and Damien Williams weren’t at practice, but Adam Gase said it wasn’t injury related.

The Dolphins have a three-day mandatory minicamp next week before adjourning for summer vacation.

