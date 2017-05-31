Gonzaga's Zach Collins (32) battles for a rebound against North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks (3) during the first half in the finals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Mon., April 3, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.
Gonzaga's Zach Collins (32) battles for a rebound against North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks (3) during the first half in the finals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Mon., April 3, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. David J. Phillip AP
Gonzaga's Zach Collins (32) battles for a rebound against North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks (3) during the first half in the finals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Mon., April 3, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. David J. Phillip AP
Sports Buzz

Sports Buzz

Barry Jackson brings you the latest news and nuggets from the South Florida sports world

Barry Jackson

May 31, 2017 5:07 PM

Heat eyeing higher-end prospects; UM adds player; Media news and college TV schedule

By Barry Jackson

bjackson@miamiherald.com

A six-pack of Heat, Canes and media notes:

• The Heat wants to be thoroughly prepared if a player projected as a top 12 pick falls to 14, much like what happened when Justise Winslow slid to them at No. 10 two years ago.

As a result, there has been contact with all of the players projected a shade out of Miami’s range.

ESPN’s Chad Ford ranks the 9th through 13th prospects as Gonzaga forward/center Zach Collins, Arizona power forward Lauri Markkanen, French point guard Frank Ntilikina, Duke power forward Harry Giles and Indiana guard OG Anunoby, with Duke’s Luke Kennard 14th.

Obviously, that ranking is highly subjective and varies depending on the evaluator.

The Heat sent three officials – including vice president/player personnel Chet Kammerer and assistant GM Adam Simon – to watch Collins at a Chicago-area workout arranged by his agent last week.

Collins, 7-0, a terrrific prospect, averaged 10.0 points and 5.9 rebounds in 17.2 minutes per game as a freshman last season, shooting 65.2 percent from the field and 10 for 21 on thees.

The Heat is intrigued by the sweet-shooting Markkanen’s skills and have asked him to come to Miami for a visit and workout but haven’t yet received a response.

They’ve reached out to Anunoby, but he can’t work out because of knee surgery earlier this year.

Considerable due diligence is being done on Giles.

Pat Riley talks about plans for free agency

Miami Heat president Pat Riley talks about the team's plans for Chris Bosh during his season-ending press conference on Wed., April 19, 2017.

David Santiago dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com

Ford, incidentally, has Giles going to the Heat at No. 14.

“It might be a few weeks before we know what NBA doctors think of Giles' knee,” Ford said. “If he's red-flagged medically, he could drop up to 10 spots on our board, depending on the diagnosis. However, if doctors are satisfied that his knees are in good shape, the Heat will get a steal at No. 14.

“Many scouts feel Giles has the most raw talent of any player in the draft. And the Heat can afford to bring him along slowly, getting him fully healthy and explosive again before unleashing a Hassan Whiteside-Giles frontcourt from hell.”

So the Heat, as always, will be prepared if a player drops to them.

• Though there had been some concern that Dion Waiters’ former agent, new Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, might make a big offer for Waiters this summer, Lakers executive Magic Johnson – whose team has $23 million in cap space – told reporters: “I’m really looking to keep the cap space that we have and really try to play in next year’s free agent class, and not really this free agent class.”

The Heat wants to keep Waiters but doesn’t want to overpay.

• For those who missed this over the holiday weekend: Pasadena, Tx.-based Bubba Baxa orally committed to UM and very likely will be senior Michael Badgley’s replacement beginning in 2018. Baxa, considered of the top five senior kickers in the country, was five for nine on field goals last season (he made two from 49 yards) and hit all 26 of his extra points, per Canesport.

• Rivals.com released a new football top 250 for 2018, and nine are UM oral commitments:

Running back Lorenzo Lingard at No. 10, receiver Mark Pope at 25, running back Camron Davis at 54, quarterback Artur Sitkowski at 64, tight end Brevin Jordan at 106, receiver Brian Hightower at 109, defensive back Josh Jobe at 179, defensive back Gurvan Hall at 188, defensive back Gilbert Frierson at 215.

UM’s recruiting class is rated No. 1 by major services.

• The NFL last season wouldn’t allow Mike Tirico to call Thursday night football, one of the assignments he expected to get when he left ESPN, because it insisted that NBC use its lead announcing team (Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth) on those games.

But the NFL has wisely changed its position and will permit Tirico to work those Thursday games --- all in November and December --- with Collinsworth. Michaels, who had no particular desire to work those games, will remain NBC’s voice of Sunday night football.

• According to the New York Post, MLB Network announcer and former Marlins part-time analyst and pitcher Al Leiter has joined Tagg Romney’s ownership group bidding for the Marlins. That gives Romney’s group a strong early 1990s starting rotation (Tom Glavine, Dave Stewart and Leiter). Romney hasn’t commented throughout this process.

Here is my six pack of Dolphins nuggets from today.

### Bonus note: Susan Miller Degnan has time and TV info on UM’s early season schedule, released today, here and here are some other college football TV games announced today.

First, the ESPN early season schedule:

Date

Time (ET)

Game

Network

Sat, Aug. 26

3 p.m.

Portland State at BYU

ESPN

6:30 p.m.

2017 Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff: Chattanooga vs. Jacksonville State

ESPN

7 p.m.

Colgate at Cal Poly

ESPNU

10 p.m.

Stanford vs. Rice from Sydney, Australia

ESPN

Sun, Aug. 27

7 p.m.

Richmond at Sam Houston State

ESPNU

Week 1 Schedule

Date

Time (ET)

Game

Network

Thu, Aug. 31

6:30 p.m.

Presbyterian at Wake Forest

ACC Network Extra

7 p.m.

Elon at Toledo

ESPN3

Rhode Island at Central Michigan

ESPN3

Tennessee State at Georgia State

ESPN3

Austin Peay at Cincinnati

ESPN3

Holy Cross at UConn

ESPN3

8 p.m.

Ohio State at Indiana

ESPN

Florida A&M at Arkansas from Little Rock, Ark.

SEC Network

9 p.m.

Sacramento State at Idaho

ESPN3

Fri, Sept. 1

6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Eastern Michigan

ESPN3

7 p.m.

Central Connecticut State at Syracuse

ACC Network Extra

8 p.m.

Navy at Florida Atlantic

ESPNU

9 p.m.

Utah State at Wisconsin

ESPN

Sat, Sept. 2

Noon

Akron at Penn State

ABC

Kent State at Clemson

ESPN

Bowling Green at Michigan State

ESPNU

12:20 p.m.

California at North Carolina

ACC Network Extra

12:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Miami

ACC Network Extra

1 p.m.

Youngstown State at Pittsburgh

ACC Network Extra

3 p.m.

NC State vs. South Carolina from Charlotte

ESPN

3:30 p.m.

Michigan vs. Florida from Arlington, Texas

ABC

William & Mary at Virginia

ACC Network Extra

3:45 p.m.

Troy at Boise State

ESPNU

4 p.m.

Stony Brook at South Florida

ESPN3

6 p.m.

James Madison at East Carolina

ESPN3

North Carolina Central at Duke

ACC Network Extra

6:15 p.m.

Appalachian State at Georgia

ESPN

7 p.m.

Hampton at Ohio

ESPN3

Stephen F. Austin at SMU

ESPN3

UMass at Coastal Carolina

ESPN3

Southeastern Louisiana at Louisiana-Lafayette

ESPN3

Houston Baptist at Texas State

ESPN3

7:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Ole Miss

ESPNU

8 p.m.

2017 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game: Florida State vs. Alabama from Atlanta

ABC

Grambling at Tulane

ESPN3

9:30 p.m.

2017 AdvoCare Texas Kickoff: BYU vs. LSU from Houston

ESPN

Sun, Sept. 3

2:30 p.m.

2017 MEAC/SWAC Challenge: South Carolina State at Southern

ESPN2

7:30 p.m.

West Virginia vs. Virginia Tech from Landover, Md.

ABC

Mon, Sept. 4

8 p.m.

2017 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game: Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech from Atlanta

ESPN

Week 2 Schedule

Date

Time (ET)

Game

Network

Fri, Sept. 8

8 p.m.

Oklahoma State at South Alabama

ESPN2

Sat, Sept. 9

Noon

Cincinnati at Michigan

ABC or ESPN

Louisville at North Carolina

ABC or ESPN or ESPN2

Iowa at Iowa State

ESPN or ESPN2

Northwestern at Duke

ESPNU

South Florida at UConn

ESPNEWS

12:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Georgia Tech

ACC Network Extra

1 p.m.

Wake Forest at Boston College

ACC Network Extra

3 p.m.

UAB at Ball State

ESPN3

3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Penn State

ABC

Fresno State at Alabama

ESPN2

Miami at Arkansas State

ESPNU

San Jose State at Texas

Longhorn Network

Howard at Kent State

ESPN3

Eastern Illinois at Northern Illinois

ESPN3

Savannah State at Appalachian State

ESPN3

Austin Peay at Miami (Ohio)

ESPN3

Villanova at Temple

ESPN3

Middle Tennessee at Syracuse

ACC Network Extra

Indiana at Virginia

ACC Network Extra

Delaware at Virginia Tech

ACC Network Extra

4 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Tulsa

ESPN3

6 p.m.

South Dakota at Bowling Green

ESPN3

New Hampshire at Georgia Southern

ESPN3

Alabama State at Troy

ESPN3

Marshall at NC State

ACC Network Extra

6:30 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Akron

ESPN3

7 p.m.

Auburn at Clemson

ESPN

South Carolina at Missouri

ESPN2

Nicholls at Texas A&M

ESPNU

North Texas at SMU

ESPN3

Toledo at Nevada

ESPN3

Louisiana-Monroe at Florida State

ACC Network Extra

7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Ohio State

ABC

8 p.m.

Memphis at UCF

ESPNEWS

9 p.m.

UNLV at Idaho

ESPN3

10:15 p.m.

Utah at BYU

ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU

10:30 p.m.

Boise State at Washington State

ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU

Houston at Arizona

ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU

Week 3 Schedule

Date

Time (ET)

Game

Network

Thu, Sept. 14

8 p.m.

New Mexico at Boise State

ESPN

Fri, Sept. 15

7 p.m.

Illinois at South Florida

ESPN

Massachusetts at Temple

ESPNU

10:15 p.m.

Arizona at UTEP

ESPN

Sat, Sept. 16

Noon

UCLA at Memphis

ABC or ESPN2

Oklahoma State at Pittsburgh

ABC or ESPN2

Notre Dame at Boston College

ESPN

UConn at Virginia

ESPNU

12:20 p.m.

Furman at NC State

ACC Network Extra

12:30 p.m.

Baylor at Duke

ACC Network Extra

2 p.m.

Kansas at Ohio

ESPN3

3 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Ball State

ESPN3

Utah State at Wake Forest

ACC Network Extra

3:30 p.m.

Clemson at Louisville

ABC or ESPN

Wisconsin at BYU

ABC or ESPN

North Texas at Iowa

ESPN2

SMU at TCU

ESPNU

Central Michigan at Syracuse

ACC Network Extra

6 p.m.

Colgate at Buffalo

ESPN3

7 p.m.

LSU at Mississippi State

ESPN or ESPN2

Colorado State at Alabama

ESPN or ESPN2

Idaho at Western Michigan

ESPN3

Tulsa at Toledo

ESPN3

Appalachian State at Texas State

ESPN3

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Arkansas State

ESPN3

Southern Miss at Louisiana-Monroe

ESPN3

Alabama A&M at South Alabama

ESPN3

7:30 p.m.

Kansas State at Vanderbilt

ESPNU

Georgia Tech at UCF

ESPNEWS

8 p.m.

Miami at Florida State

ABC

Rice at Houston

ESPN3

Troy at New Mexico State

ESPN3

10 p.m.

San Jose State at Utah

ESPN2

10:30 p.m.

Ole Miss at California

ESPN

And here’s the Fox early-season schedule:

Thursday, August 31

Conference

Network

7:30 PM

Tulsa at Oklahoma St. Big 12 FS1

# # #

Friday, September 1

8:00 PM

Washington at Rutgers Big Ten FS1

# # #

Saturday, September 2

3:30 PM UTEP at Oklahoma Big 12 FOX

7:30 PM Purdue vs. Louisville (Lucas Oil Stadium) Big Ten FOX

12:00 PM Maryland at Texas Big 12 FS1

10:30 PM Montana State at Washington State Pac-12 FS1

4:00 PM Eastern Washington at Texas Tech Big 12 FSN

8:00 PM Jackson State at TCU Big 12 FSN

# # #

Sunday, September 3

7:30 PM Texas A&M at UCLA Pac-12 FOX & FOX Deportes

# # #

Friday, September 8

8:00 PM Ohio at Purdue Big Ten FS1

# # #

Saturday, September 9

4:30 PM Nebraska at Oregon Pac-12 FOX & FOX Deportes

8:30 PM Stanford at USC Pac-12 FOX

10:00 PM Minnesota at Oregon State Pac-12 FS1

12:00 PM East Carolina at West Virginia Big 12 FS2

12:00 PM Charlotte at K-State Big 12 FSN

4:00 PM Central Michigan at Kansas Big 12 FSN

8:00 PM UTSA at Baylor Big 12 FSN

# # #

Saturday, September 16

4:30 PM Army at Ohio State Big Ten FOX

8:30 PM Texas at USC Pac-12 FOX

12:00 PM Northern Illinois at Nebraska Big Ten FS1

8:00 PM Arizona State at Texas Tech Big 12 FSN

By the way, Fox – not ABC – gets Ohio State-Michigan at noon Nov. 25 this year.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Woman's prescription pills robbery is a bust

View More Video

Sports Videos