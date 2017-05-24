Heat summons first-round draft option to team headquarters

California forward Ivan Rabb, one of about a dozen serious possibilities for the Heat’s pick at No. 14 overall, was summoned to AmericanAirlines Arena on Wednesday for a private Heat workout, according to a source.
Rabb averaged 14.0 points and 10.5 rebounds as a sophomore at Cal last season. He shot 48.4 percent from the field and 8 for 20 on three-pointers.
"I've been hearing Miami a lot," Rabb told Miami Herald colleague Manny Navarro and others at the Chicago pre-draft camp. “I know Pat Riley is known for having great teams, putting young guys together and finding ways to win. So I think that culture over there is huge. So if I'm around those guys every day and they have that mindset, I can't do anything but excel."
Rabb said he has tried to emulate Chris Bosh, who has an agreement in principle for an amicable Heat breakup that will purge his salary from Miami’s cap.
“I feel like we have a similar like mid-range package, go-to moves, the same kind of build," Rabb said of Bosh.
Initially characterized as a potential top-10 pick heading into 2017, Rabb now is projected for the teens or potentially later, with ESPN’s Chad Ford slotting him 24th among all prospects.
The Heat wants a close look at virtually all of the players projected for its draft range. Some of the players will come in for workouts, while others will be analyzed in group workouts organized by their agents.
Excel Sports had such a workout on Wednesday, with Duke’s Harry Giles and UCLA’s T.J. Leaf among those participating. Leaf has said he anticipates working out for the Heat privately.
Besides Giles, Leaf and Rabb, others projected for Miami’s range include North Carolina forward Justin Jackson, Duke guard Luke Kennard, Wake Forest forward John Collins, Indiana guard OG Anunoby and Louisville guard Donovan Mitchell, among others.
Meanwhile, Kansas State forward Wesley Iwundu – who also has attracted Heat interest - tweeted “Miami” and a basketball on Tuesday night. The Heat had wanted to take a closer look at Iwundu, who could be available as an undrafted free agent.
Iwundu said coach Erik Spoelstra asked him in a meeting: "If I drop a ball under the table who gets it first -- you or [fellow K-State alum] Rodney McGruder?"
Iwundu replied "Me."
The 6-7 Iwundu averaged 13.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and shot 48.1 percent from the field as a senior at Kansas State.
