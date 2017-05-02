Dolphins’ Tannehill ready to be top eight QB? That’s what his personal QB coach expects.

17:00 Video captures Montana Fishburn being driven to the police station Pause

1:06 Protesters force tank's retreat in Caracas

1:11 Don Mattingly gives his thoughts on Derek Jeter owning a MLB franchise

8:33 Marlins president David Samson talks about potential sale of the team

1:01 Ros-Lehtinen gives statements about leaving U.S. Congress

0:55 Miami Dolphins GM on Raekwon McMillan: He's a tackling machine

2:25 Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier talks about drafting Cordrea Tankersley

3:16 Raekwon McMillan talks to media after being drafted by Miami Dolphins

0:37 Grading the Dolphins' first pick in the NFL Draft