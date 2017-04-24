Glavine addresses role in Marlins sale

As Bloomberg reported and a source confirmed, bids to buy the Marlins were recently due and the process is in advanced talks.
The Marlins asked for bids because they wanted to push the process along and ownership is optimistic a sale will be completed in the coming months, according to the source.
The three known bidders: New York businessman Wayne Rothbaum; a group including Jeb Bush and potentially Derek Jeter among others; and a group include Tagg Romney (Mitt’s son) and Hall of Famer pitcher Tom Glavine.
At least two other groups have explored making a bid, and the Marlins still could consider those.
Glavine, the former Braves standout left-hander, told The Boston Globe that his main responsibility is helping lure investors to the Romney group.
“It’s been a lengthy process,” Glavine told The Globe’s Nick Cafardo. “I was contacted a couple of years ago by some people to ask whether I’d have an interest in doing something along these lines, and I certainly did. This Marlins situation came about last summer. After casual conversations and kicking tires it became apparent we could put people together and raise money.”
Glavine said he feels “very good” about the Romney group bid but declined to say if he has any money invested. He also said he would “certainly want” a position with the organization if Loria opts to sell to the Romney group.
“I’m not going to say I’m the GM, but I know the game pretty well,” Glavine said. “I understand it. There’s a lot on the business side that I don’t understand, so I’m open-minded about what the best role for me would be and what I like to do the most.”
Mitt Romney, the former Republican presidential nominee, is reportedly not involved in his son’s bid.
Glavine also told The Globe that Loria “wants to get out of” team ownership, as we reported here in December.
A Marlins source said he would be shocked if the team isn’t sold.
• Other teams have inquired about left-hander Justin Nicolino, who’s at Triple A, after his strong spring, but Marlins executive Michael Hill said: “We are in no position to trade pitching. This spring, he was closer to the player we traded for. His stuff was markedly better.”
• Marcell Ozuna’s impressive early season power (his six homers are tied for fifth in the National League) comes at a time when the Marlins have encouraged him not to try to hit homers.
Manager Don Mattingly said recently that the staff has encouraged Ozuna to “think more doubles and using the gaps. He likes hitting homers. We talked about him hitting 50 doubles and hitting 30 homers by mistake. Take what the guy gives you. Have that mindset all the time and not give away at bats. The guy is a talented kid. But he has to stay in the game plan.”
Ozuna, incidentally, leads the NL with 21 RBI.
• Giancarlo Stanton is tied for second in the NL with seven homers.... Catcher JT Realmuto is 14th in batting average at .344.
