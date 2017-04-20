Dolphins spend time with Watt; Landry talks pending; Miami’s 2017 opponents

2:07 Don Mattingly talks about 10-5 loss to Mariners Wednesday and Ichiro HR Pause

1:58 Dolphins GM Chris Grier on plans for upcoming NFL draft

46:37 Pat Riley addresses the media after the 2016-17 season

0:26 Pat Riley talks about plans for free agency

1:07 Previewing who the Dolphins might pick in the 2017 NFL Draft

1:20 Pat Riley addresses the Chris Bosh situation

3:32 Pat Riley discusses Miami Heat's offseason, Dwyane Wade's departure

1:48 Miami Heat's Justise Winslow talks about his career-high 23 point game

0:52 Giralda Al Fresco continues in Coral Gables