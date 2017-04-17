Spoelstra: “Hopefully this is a dot, dot, dot continued” with this team

What Erik Spoelstra had to say in his season-ending news conference Monday:
• Asked if he wants this group to largely stay together, he said: “There’s a long way until this summer. I think it’s OK to still reflect and embrace how unique this season was. So often, all of us fall prey to what’s next and what is the future and you’re not able to enjoy and be present. I learned a lot from this season and one of those things is to really be present. We are hard-wired to play and compete for championships. It’s the most difficult thing you can do in this profession. But that doesn’t mean every other season is lost and there isn’t something meaningful from those seasons. Our guys will really be able to understand.
“Hopefully this is dot, dot, dot continued and we can build on this. But all those discussions are literally months away.”
He said this team can be a championship-caliber team.
“We feel this group yes [can be championship caliber team].”
• Spoelstra said locker-rooms would not be deconstructed, even for free agents. Their jerseys and gear will remain in place, with the hope they will come to the arena to work out.
“It’s different from how we used to do it,” Spoelstra said. “This is clean up day, not clean out day. Free agency is going to happen. A lot of our players are going to have free agent possibilities in July, but that’s July. We’re going to continue to encourage our guys to get better and build on that. Shoes will be there and hopefully guys will be working out with us after a few weeks.”
• Spoelstra captured the season eloquently: “It’s one of those great tragedies that you watch or read, the classics, you remember them, they imprint some kind of emotion out of you. All kinds of adversity, against all odds, and don’t end the way you want it to. The adversity we went through made it who we were. One of the mentally tough teams I’ve been around. The classic undeducated narrative would be if you just won the New York game. That’s so lazy, so uneducated. ‘If you had just won the Orlando game.’
For the people in the business, it never works out that way. We won a lot of tough road games that if were X-ing those games, you don’t say that’s a win. There are surprises every single night. That’s why Vegas makes a ton of money. Nobody knows. I don’t think our guys should have any regret. It’s not like we didn’t compete. We just got beat.”
• “You have to be able to enjoy and celebrate mini-victories. Only one team finishes the season with a win. Everybody else at some point is disappointed with that final loss.”
• On these players: “A group that came together as strangers really came together and developed a sense of community, of team. It became a season that we’ll remember. There are some seasons that don’t necessarily imprint on your mind.... We’ll see each other years from now along the NBA road in NBA circles and be able to have that bond. That’s special. That was created by being pushed to the brink. To be able to handle adversity. Get to know each other and form a stronger bond from that. Our group can walk proudly through our city. This city really embraced this team. The way this team competed and played with an honor is something Heat nation could really relate to and respond to in a positive way. Some of the feedback some of the players have gotten the last few days, and staff, including myself, has been one of pride, of a city feeling pride and how competed and played for each other.”
• On Justise Winslow, who was limited to 18 games because of shoulder surgery: “Justise coming off the summer he had. If he were able to play a full season, the wrist injury coming out of preseason, would have had a major impact on this team. He had a terrific summer. Everyone you talk to coming out of Orlando, they were two of the top players coming out of the Summer League. They followed up an impressive rookie year with a great summer league.”
• But can Winslow be a three and D player? “Yes and he can create that game. People get caught up so much in the wrong narrative. We are not trying to develop Justise Winslow to become Chris Mullin. One thing he can do is impact defensively and take away threes.
“He can generate threes offensively because he puts a lot of pressure in the paint, off the dribble. I don’t want the focus on how many threes he makes. He will make enough. It will be about getting into world class shape. It will be my job to put him in spots to [succeed]. If he hadn’t had the wrist injury, he would have been an efficient offensive player.
“He will find a way to help your team.His weaknesses, whatever the perceived ones are, will not be our focus this summer. It will be his strengths and getting him to upper echolon strength will be the priority. Justise brings a tremendous amont of versatility of toughness, of winning plays, he fills in a lot of those intangible gaps.”
• On James Johnson: “One of the most gratifying things I’ve seen in my coaching tenure, someone who was kicked around and had dreams and had the potential to be the player he could become. The timing was right. Ultimately, we’re in this profession to help players chase their dreams. We find the most gratification when we’re serving. We were able to help him get on the right track, but ultimately it was him.”
• Has Hassan Whiteside become the franchise player? “He has an opportunity to be one of the greats in this league. That’s what our franchise needs from him. The growth he has made the last three years has been straggering. It really has been straggering, the improvement. Why should we put a ceiling on that? He can be a dominant impact player next year but he has a lot of work to do this summer. He’s not afraid of putting in the time. He had a lot of teachable moments, some tough love very teachable moments those first few years.”
What the next frontier for him? “His ability to post up efficently within the context of an offense and make the right reads and have a consistent go to move offensively will require sweat equity, which he’s not afraid to do.”
• On Goran Dragic, and how he meshed with Dion Waiters: “We didn’t know where that backcourt would evolve to, but to see the music they made together, which is better than what either one of them could do by themselves, was really cool to see. This was in my mind his career best year.
“He was our most consistent driving force throughout each month. His leadership really grew out of necessity this year. He was so uncomfortable doing it but he saw this group needed it. He led not only by example with his voice and leading in ways he didn’t ever think he would be required to do.”
• On Dion: “I put him in the same category as James. The timing was again right for a player that had been kicked around, never felt he had been maximized to where he could be. An environment we felt could be different. It was a great fit. If we can build on that, you will see continued growth. I definitely wouldn’t want to put a ceiling on that. It was a joy to be around him and coach him. It was disappointing [he couldn’t play more games, limited to 46]. To be able to chase that championship trophy, that requires so much. That would be a necessity [to continue to improve his efficiency].”
• On Rodney McGruder: “He will be a knock-down shooter by next year.... One of the most disappointing things of this season was not to be able to see Justise and J-Rich healthy in training camp. You will see great improvement again. Tyler [Johnson] same thing. Tyler has really played effectively two years in this league. To be able to do that, to be one of the top five reserve scorers [in the NBA] and be somebody who is absolutely a two way player. The way he defends is unique, one through three.”
