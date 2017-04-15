Dolphins spend time with UM’s Njoku

The likelihood is that the Dolphins will use their first-round pick on defense, but they thought enough of UM tight end David Njoku to bring him in for a visit this past Monday, according to a league source.
Most of the UM players, including quarterback Brad Kaaya, attended the Dolphins’ annual local day on Friday, April 7 - which is open to invited prospects who attended UM, FIU, FAU or area high schools.
Njoku opted to visit the Cleveland Browns that day.
But the Dolphins had such regard for Njoku that they invited him to meet with coaches and executives this past Monday, and Njoku eagerly accepted.
It would be surprising if the Dolphins drafted Njoku at No. 22, and he might not even be there.
The Dolphins appear set at tight end with Julius Thomas, Anthony Fasano and MarQueis Gray.
But Njoku’s talents make him at least worthy of discussion, and the Dolphins wanted to spend some time with him.
“He has the size (6-4, 246) and athleticism (4.64 40, 37½-inch vertical and 11-foot-1 broad jump at the combine) to run past and jump over defenders,” ESPN’s Mel Kiper said. “He could be an All-Pro.”
Kiper and colleague Todd McShay both have Njoku going 19th to Tampa Bay.
“Mel is right about Njoku having freakish measurables,” McShay said. “His 35¼-inch arms would be a good length for a left tackle, and they obviously help him as a blocker and in contested-catch situations. When you have a promising young quarterback like Jameis Winston, you need to continue stockpiling weapons around him. Njoku would give Winston something he currently lacks: a field-stretcher down the seam.”
Among UM prospects, players who would most fit the Dolphins’ needs are guard Danny Isidora, cornerback Corn Elder (a potential mid-round pick) and cornerback Adrian Colbert and safeties Rayshawn Jenkins and Jamal Carter (all three of whom could be late round picks or free agents).
Here’s an early look at players in the mix for the Heat if they pick 14th - and there’s a 98.2 percent chance they will.
