Miami Dolphins to meet with top UM prospects; Dolphins notes

A few Dolphins notes on a Thursday:
• The Dolphins will get a close look at a bunch of University of Miami prospects, plus players from FIU, FAU and those who played high school in the tri-county area, during the Dolphins’ annual pre-NFL Draft “local day” on Friday.
But some players will get a head start on the process.
In past years, the Dolphins invited some of the top prospects to begin the “local day” process the night before, on Thursday night, giving them an opportunity to visit with coaches.
It’s unclear how many prospects will get the Thursday night treatment today, but sources confirmed that UM cornerback Corn Elder and UM receiver Stacy Coley are among those who were invited to meet with Dolphins coaches this evening.
The Dolphins intend to add at least one cornerback, during the draft or in free agency, and Elder is among many on their radar.
Elder also is visiting with the Tennessee Titans.
Incidentally, UM’s best prospect – tight end David Njoku – will not be attending the Dolphins’ Pro Day because he has a visit scheduled with the Cleveland Browns on Friday, according to a source.
Njoku is not considered a realistic option for the Dolphins at No. 22 because they’re set at tight end and committed to using their draft to improve their defense (and likely add a guard on Day 2 or Day 3).
• Add Connecticut’s Obi Melifonwu to the list of safety prospects the Dolphins have spent significant time with.
• Though the Dolphins appear set at receiver, they took the time to meet with Mississippi’s Damore’ea Stringfellow after his Pro Day. He had 46 catches for 716 yards and six touchdowns last season.
