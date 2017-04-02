Dolphins schedule visit with potential first-round pick and other defensive linemen

2:43 Parents of Lauren Lamar speak about Russell Bruce's actions the night of their daughter's death Pause

0:24 IMG_1103

0:20 IMG_1102

1:22 Two Miami-Dade police detectives ambushed and shot Monday night

0:41 Man burned after e-cig explodes on bus

2:53 Ultra Music Festival Day 3

1:08 Cellphone video shows caretaker lying in the street before being shot by police

0:59 Wyclef Jean being handcuffed by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

0:22 California Highway Patrol seeking car surfing daredevil after dangerous highway stunt