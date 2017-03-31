Knicks say they’re more talented than Heat, and Heat “get away with some things”

With the Heat entering Friday’s Knicks game nine games ahead of New York in the standings, one Knicks starter said New York has more talent than Miami, and the Knicks coach said Heat players "get away with some things" with their defensive aggressiveness.
Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek, asked what he has observed in Miami’s stretch of 26 wins in 34 games, cited its defense.
"They go at it right from the start of the game," Hornacek said after the team’s Friday morning shootaround at AmericanAirlines Arena. "They’ll get in you. They’re very active with their hands. It’s kind of old-school basketball. You kind of bump and grab and do all that stuff. The referee is not going to call all of them. As long as they [stay] aggressive all game long, they get away with some things and have good stretches, where all of a sudden they get five, six, seven stops in a row and all of a sudden, they take the lead.
"They get after it. If you’re a referee and you see a guy playing hard defense, you kind of let that go. Most teams in the league are trying to get their kids. [Miami] has done a nice job of finding those guys that are very active, very defensive minded. And you’ve got Goran [Dragic] who can really penetrate and get in there and [Hassan] Whiteside rolling to the basket. [Wayne] Ellington comes in there, shooting threes, and the other guys can knock them in too. They’ve got a team with a bunch of guys who play as hard as they can."
Asked by a New York reporter last month if he wonders how a team with less talent, like Miami, can be ahead of them in the standings, Anthony said yes and said Knicks players talk about that all the time.
Anthony, who is questionable for Friday’s 8 p.m. game with a back injury, was asked if the Heat and Knicks have comparable talent.
"No, we’re more talented," Rose said. "It shows basketball is a team sport. Any year in the league is about whoever catches a rhythm. No matter how your season is going… you can always catch a rhythm, they caught theirs at the right time, winning [13 in a row]. They have been playing great basketball ever since then. So we never caught that luck this year."
The Heat enters Friday’s game seventh in the East at 37-38. The Knicks are 13th in the 15-team conference at 28-47.
• Besides Anthony, Rose (knee) also will be a game-time decision, Hornacek said.
