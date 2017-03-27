Check out tape of UM’s most ballyhooed basketball recruit this century

Want an early look at the incoming shooting guard who has a chance to become Miami’s best basketball player this century, if he lives up to expectations?
Check out this practice highlight tape on Lonnie Walker, a five-star prospect who will enroll at UM this summer, courtesy of courtsidefilsm.com:
The 6-4 Walker, who led Reading (Penn.) High to the Class 6A Pennsylvania state high school title on Saturday, is rated by both ESPN and Rivals.com as the 18th best player in this class of incoming freshmen next season.
Here is ESPN’s scouting report on him:
“Strengths: Walker is a very good athlete. He is an athletic wing playmaker thay applies relentless pressure to the defense. He attacks on the break where he is an excellent finisher. Walker is an excellent slasher. Walker will hit the open three when his feet are set and in rhythm. Walker does a great job running the floor and passing in the open court as well.
“Weaknesses: Walker will need to add strength and continue to build his ball skills. He also will need to become a better perimeter rebounder.
“Bottom Line: Walker is an skilled wing that can make scoring plays. He is a high major talent with excellent upside.”
