Dolphins talk contract with Brown, but no deal; lineman cancels visit

The Dolphins were unable to strike a deal with linebacker Zach Brown during his free-agent visit as of early afternoon Tuesday, a source with knowledge of the situation said today.
But the sides have not closed the door on the possibility of a deal down the road.
At the moment, the Dolphins and Brown are not close on money. But Brown has by no means ruled out the Dolphins if more financially lucrative options do not emerge.
Meanwhile, the Dolphins lost out on a chance to sign defensive end/tackle Tyson Alualu, who canceled a scheduled Dolphins visit on Wednesday to sign with the Steelers.
Alualu (pictured above) visited Pittsburgh on Monday and decided to sign there instead of going ahead with his Miami visit. It’s unclear whether the Dolphins intended to make Alualu an offer during his visit.
As for Brown, he will visit Buffalo, his former team, and also is still considering the Oakland Raiders, according to a a source. He’s also open to other potential suitors.
Brown could play any of the three linebacker positions. Miami already has Kiko Alonso (who signed a contract extension today) and Lawrence Timmons under contract as starters.
Brown is considered the best free agent linebacker still available. Brown had 149 tackles, four passes defended, four sacks, an interception and two forced fumbles as a starter for the Buffalo Bills last season.
If the Dolphins don’t sign Brown, they could stick with Koa Misi as their strongside linebacker, but likely at a reduced salary from the $4.3 million he’s scheduled to be paid under terms of his non-guaranteed contract. They also could draft a strongside linebacker.
Misi, coming off neck surgery, is expecting to be cleared to resume football activity in May.
