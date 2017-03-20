Dolphins planning visit with top free agent linebacker

The Dolphins are planning to visit with Zach Brown, the top linebacker remaining in free agency, according to a league source.
Brown had 149 tackles, four passes defended, four sacks, an interception and two forced fumbles as a starter for the Buffalo Bills last season.
The Oakland Raiders also recently hosted Brown and are believed to be in the mix.
Rumors of Brown visiting the Dolphins began over the weekend, when an associate of a friend of Brown tweeted that he was coming to meet with Dolphins officials. Brown’s intentions to visit, barring something unforeseen, were confirmed by an independent party.
Brown, 27, spent the first four seasons of his career with the Tennessee Titans but did his best work with Buffalo last season.
He has 14 sacks in five pro seasons.
At 6-1 and 248 pounds, Brown can play any of the three linebacker positions.
If the Dolphins added Brown, they would have a very strong linebacker trio of Kiko Alonso, Lawrence Timmons and Brown. The Dolphins have been waiting until Koa Misi is cleared medically before making a decision on his status.
Misi, expecting to be cleared in May following neck surgery last fall, would likely be asked to take a pay cut if he remains with the team.
Comments