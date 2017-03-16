Four freshmen defenders look to make early impact at UM

1:00 Whiteside on MVP chants or Dragic: 'I was chanting with them.' Pause

1:21 Goran Dragic on hearing MVP chants: '[Felt] like D-Wade was here.'

3:31 Gamecocks coach Frank Martin on players skipping White House visit

1:28 Rodney McGruder talks being called a 6-4 version of Udonis Haslem

1:42 Dragic practices, says he will play vs. Pelicans Wednesday

1:19 James Johnson discusses what motivated Heat in blowout of Sixers

1:01 Bitter sweet: Heat fans react to Dwyane Wade's return to Miami

2:17 Dion Waiters talks about his big shots down the stretch

2:20 Whiteside gets 3 stitches over left eye, enjoys blowout of Sixers