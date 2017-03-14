Dolphins poke around on cornerbacks, mull outside linebacker issue

3:40 Haiti bids farewell to a former President Rene Preval Pause

0:25 Hurricane Matthew pounds Nassau

0:36 Hurricane Matthew slams Nassau, Bahamas

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

0:34 Cop shoves twerking spring breaker off ATV

1:37 City of Miami cop busted for stealing from driver

2:22 What are the big unanswered questions in climate science?

2:42 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase meets the press at combine

1:10 Celebrity Cruises’ new ship gets built in virtual reality