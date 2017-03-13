Who are Heat’s best clutch shooters and individual defenders? Some eye-opening numbers

6:59 Legislative leaders sound off on how 2016 election shaped 2017 agenda Pause

2:10 Palm Beach residents react to Donald Trump

1:57 'We are a nation of rules', Florida lawmakers declare in seeking to ban immigrant sanctuaries

1:31 Will Florida lawmakers’ education priorities be used for leverage in 2017?

1:15 Calle Ocho hosts croqueta-eating contest

1:40 Australian shepherd acts as nanny for rare Malayan tiger

1:06 New efforts to stop America's opioid abuse problem

1:45 Heroin antidote becomes available without prescription

4:47 Former heroin addict talks about low point, rehab