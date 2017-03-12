Here’s the full TV schedule for first four days of NCAA Tournament

CBS and Turner announced the full NCAA TV schedule on Sunday night, with UM playing Michigan State sometime between 9 and 9:30 p.m. on TNT on Friday night.
Here’s the full schedule for the first four days of the Tournament:
NCAA First Four – Tuesday, March 14
6:40 p.m.
truTV
Dayton I
Mt. Saint Mary’s vs. New Orleans
Brian Anderson / Clark Kellogg // Lewis Johnson
# # #
After conc. I
truTV
Dayton II
Kansas State vs. Wake Forest
Anderson / Kellogg // Johnson
# # #
NCAA First Four – Wednesday, March 15
6:40 p.m.
truTV
Dayton I
NC Central vs. UC Davis
Spero Dedes / Steve Smith / Len Elmore // Ros Gold-Onwude
# # #
After conc. I
truTV
Dayton II
Providence vs. USC
Dedes / Smith / Elmore // Gold-Onwude
# # #
First Round Games – Thursday Afternoon, March 16 (12:00 NOON-6:00 PM, ET)
12:15 p.m.
CBS
Buffalo I
Notre Dame vs. Princeton
Verne Lundquist /Jim Spanarkel // Allie LaForce
# # #
12:40 p.m.
truTV
Orlando I
Virginia vs. UNC-Wilmington
Ian Eagle / Steve Lavin // Evan Washburn
# # #
1:30 p.m.
TNT
Milwaukee I
Butler vs. Winthrop
Carter Blackburn / Mike Gminski / Debbie Antonelli // Lisa Byington
# # #
2:00 p.m.
TBS
Salt Lake City I
Gonzaga vs. S. Dakota State
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Jamie Erdahl
# # #
After conc. I
CBS
Buffalo II
West Virginia vs. Bucknell
Lundquist / Spanarkel // LaForce
# # #
After conc. I
truTV
Orlando II
Florida vs. East Tennessee State University
Eagle / Lavin // Washburn
# # #
After conc. I
TNT
Milwaukee II
Minnesota vs. Middle Tennessee State
Blackburn / Gminski / Antonelli //
Byington
# # #
After conc. I
TBS
Salt Lake City II
Northwestern vs. Vanderbilt
Catalon / Lappas // Erdahl
# # #
First Round Games – Thursday Evening, March 16 (6:30 PM, ET-Midnight)
6:50 p.m.
TNT
Orlando III
Maryland vs. Xavier
Eagle / Lavin // Washburn
# # #
7:10 p.m.
CBS
Buffalo III
Villanova vs. Mt. Saint Mary’s/New Orleans
Lundquist / Spanarkel // LaForce
# # #
7:20 p.m.
TBS
Salt Lake City III
St. Mary’s vs. VCU
Catalon / Lappas // Erdahl
# # #
7:27 p.m.
truTV
Milwaukee III
Purdue vs. Vermont
Blackburn / Gminski / Antonelli //
Byington
# # #
After conc. III
TNT
Orlando IV
Florida State vs. Florida Gulf Coast
Eagle / Lavin // Washburn
# # #
After conc. III
CBS
Buffalo IV
Wisconsin vs. Virginia Tech
Lundquist / Spanarkel // LaForce
# # #
After conc. III
TBS
Salt Lake City IV
Arizona vs. North Dakota
Catalon / Lappas // Erdahl
# # #
After conc. III
truTV
Milwaukee IV
Iowa State vs. Nevada
Blackburn / Gminski / Antonelli //
Byington
# # #
First Round Games – Friday Afternoon, March 17 (12:00 NOON-6:00 PM, ET)
12:15 p.m.
CBS
Indianapolis I
Michigan vs. Oklahoma State
Jim Nantz / Grant Hill / Bill Raftery // Tracy Wolfson
# # #
12:40 p.m.
truTV
Tulsa I
Baylor vs. New Mexico State
Kevin Harlan / Reggie Miller / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson
# # #
1:30 p.m.
TNT
Greenville I
Arkansas vs. Seton Hall
Brian Anderson / Chris Webber // Lewis Johnson
# # #
2:00 p.m.
TBS
Sacramento I
Oregon vs. Iona
Spero Dedes / Steve Smith / Len Elmore // Ros Gold-Onwude
# # #
After conc. I
CBS
Indianapolis II
Louisville vs. Jacksonville State
Nantz / Hill / Raftery // Wolfson
# # #
After conc. I
truTV
Tulsa II
SMU vs. Providence / USC
Harlan / Miller / Bonner // Jacobson
# # #
After conc. I
TNT
Greenville II
UNC vs. Texas Southern
Anderson / Webber // Johnson
# # #
After conc. I
TBS
Sacramento II
Creighton vs. Rhode Island
Dedes / Smith / Elmore // Gold-Onwude
# # #
First Round Games – Friday Evening, March 17 (6:30 PM, ET-Midnight)
6:50 p.m.
TNT
Tulsa III
Kansas vs. NC Central/UC Davis
Harlan / Miller / Bonner // Jacobson
# # #
7:10 p.m.
CBS
Indianapolis III
Dayton vs. Wichita State
Nantz / Hill / Raftery // Wolfson
# # #
7:20 p.m.
TBS
Greenville III
Duke vs. Troy
Anderson / Webber // Johnson
# # #
7:27 p.m.
truTV
Sacramento III
Cincinnati vs. Kansas State / Wake Forest
Dedes / Smith / Elmore // Gold-Onwude
# # #
After conc. III
TNT
Tulsa IV
Miami vs. Michigan State
Harlan / Miller / Bonner // Jacobson
# # #
After conc. III
CBS
Indianapolis IV
Kentucky vs. Northern Kentucky
Nantz / Hill / Raftery // Wolfson
# # #
After conc. III
TBS
Greenville IV
South Carolina vs. Marquette
Anderson / Webber // Johnson
# # #
After conc. III
truTV
Sacramento IV
UCLA vs. Kent State
Dedes / Smith / Elmore // Gold-Onwude
