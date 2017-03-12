Barry Jackson

March 12, 2017 9:46 PM

Here’s the full TV schedule for first four days of NCAA Tournament

By Barry Jackson

bjackson@miamiherald.com

CBS and Turner announced the full NCAA TV schedule on Sunday night, with UM playing Michigan State sometime between 9 and 9:30 p.m. on TNT on Friday night.

Here’s the full schedule for the first four days of the Tournament:

NCAA First Four – Tuesday, March 14

6:40 p.m.

truTV

Dayton I

Mt. Saint Mary’s vs. New Orleans

Brian Anderson / Clark Kellogg // Lewis Johnson

# # #

After conc. I

truTV

Dayton II

Kansas State vs. Wake Forest

Anderson / Kellogg // Johnson

# # #

NCAA First Four – Wednesday, March 15

6:40 p.m.

truTV

Dayton I

NC Central vs. UC Davis

Spero Dedes / Steve Smith / Len Elmore // Ros Gold-Onwude

# # #

After conc. I

truTV

Dayton II

Providence vs. USC

Dedes / Smith / Elmore // Gold-Onwude

# # #

First Round Games – Thursday Afternoon, March 16 (12:00 NOON-6:00 PM, ET)

12:15 p.m.

CBS

Buffalo I

Notre Dame vs. Princeton

Verne Lundquist /Jim Spanarkel // Allie LaForce

# # #

12:40 p.m.

truTV

Orlando I

Virginia vs. UNC-Wilmington

Ian Eagle / Steve Lavin // Evan Washburn

# # #

1:30 p.m.

TNT

Milwaukee I

Butler vs. Winthrop

Carter Blackburn / Mike Gminski / Debbie Antonelli // Lisa Byington

# # #

2:00 p.m.

TBS

Salt Lake City I

Gonzaga vs. S. Dakota State

Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Jamie Erdahl

# # #

After conc. I

CBS

Buffalo II

West Virginia vs. Bucknell

Lundquist / Spanarkel // LaForce

# # #

After conc. I

truTV

Orlando II

Florida vs. East Tennessee State University

Eagle / Lavin // Washburn

# # #

After conc. I

TNT

Milwaukee II

Minnesota vs. Middle Tennessee State

Blackburn / Gminski / Antonelli //

Byington

# # #

After conc. I

TBS

Salt Lake City II

Northwestern vs. Vanderbilt

Catalon / Lappas // Erdahl

# # #

First Round Games – Thursday Evening, March 16 (6:30 PM, ET-Midnight)

6:50 p.m.

TNT

Orlando III

Maryland vs. Xavier

Eagle / Lavin // Washburn

# # #

7:10 p.m.

CBS

Buffalo III

Villanova vs. Mt. Saint Mary’s/New Orleans

Lundquist / Spanarkel // LaForce

# # #

7:20 p.m.

TBS

Salt Lake City III

St. Mary’s vs. VCU

Catalon / Lappas // Erdahl

# # #

7:27 p.m.

truTV

Milwaukee III

Purdue vs. Vermont

Blackburn / Gminski / Antonelli //

Byington

# # #

After conc. III

TNT

Orlando IV

Florida State vs. Florida Gulf Coast

Eagle / Lavin // Washburn

# # #

After conc. III

CBS

Buffalo IV

Wisconsin vs. Virginia Tech

Lundquist / Spanarkel // LaForce

# # #

After conc. III

TBS

Salt Lake City IV

Arizona vs. North Dakota

Catalon / Lappas // Erdahl

# # #

After conc. III

truTV

Milwaukee IV

Iowa State vs. Nevada

Blackburn / Gminski / Antonelli //

Byington

# # #

First Round Games – Friday Afternoon, March 17 (12:00 NOON-6:00 PM, ET)

12:15 p.m.

CBS

Indianapolis I

Michigan vs. Oklahoma State

Jim Nantz / Grant Hill / Bill Raftery // Tracy Wolfson

# # #

12:40 p.m.

truTV

Tulsa I

Baylor vs. New Mexico State

Kevin Harlan / Reggie Miller / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson

# # #

1:30 p.m.

TNT

Greenville I

Arkansas vs. Seton Hall

Brian Anderson / Chris Webber // Lewis Johnson

# # #

2:00 p.m.

TBS

Sacramento I

Oregon vs. Iona

Spero Dedes / Steve Smith / Len Elmore // Ros Gold-Onwude

# # #

After conc. I

CBS

Indianapolis II

Louisville vs. Jacksonville State

Nantz / Hill / Raftery // Wolfson

# # #

After conc. I

truTV

Tulsa II

SMU vs. Providence / USC

Harlan / Miller / Bonner // Jacobson

# # #

After conc. I

TNT

Greenville II

UNC vs. Texas Southern

Anderson / Webber // Johnson

# # #

After conc. I

TBS

Sacramento II

Creighton vs. Rhode Island

Dedes / Smith / Elmore // Gold-Onwude

# # #

First Round Games – Friday Evening, March 17 (6:30 PM, ET-Midnight)

6:50 p.m.

TNT

Tulsa III

Kansas vs. NC Central/UC Davis

Harlan / Miller / Bonner // Jacobson

# # #

7:10 p.m.

CBS

Indianapolis III

Dayton vs. Wichita State

Nantz / Hill / Raftery // Wolfson

# # #

7:20 p.m.

TBS

Greenville III

Duke vs. Troy

Anderson / Webber // Johnson

# # #

7:27 p.m.

truTV

Sacramento III

Cincinnati vs. Kansas State / Wake Forest

Dedes / Smith / Elmore // Gold-Onwude

# # #

After conc. III

TNT

Tulsa IV

Miami vs. Michigan State

Harlan / Miller / Bonner // Jacobson

# # #

After conc. III

CBS

Indianapolis IV

Kentucky vs. Northern Kentucky

Nantz / Hill / Raftery // Wolfson

# # #

After conc. III

TBS

Greenville IV

South Carolina vs. Marquette

Anderson / Webber // Johnson

# # #

After conc. III

truTV

Sacramento IV

UCLA vs. Kent State

Dedes / Smith / Elmore // Gold-Onwude

Barry Jackson

