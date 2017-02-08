Heat TV ratings, secondary ticket prices jump during winning streak

MILWAUKEE - Not surprisingly, Heat interest appears to be rising significantly during this 11-game winning streak. Some tangible signs:
• Five of Fox Sports Sun's 10 most watched Heat games this season have come during the winning streak, and viewership of Heat games has risen 33 percent over the full season average.
Monday's win drew a 4.1 rating (equal to 4.1 percent of homes in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale market) and was the most watched English language program in South Florida from 8 to 10:30 p.m., beating The Bachelor on ABC (3.7) and Apprentice on NBC (1.6).
• Meanwhile, ticket prices on the secondary market "have definitely gone up" during the winning streak, according to Michael Lipman, CEO of Tickets of America and White Glove International. "It's a monster."
Lipman said the prices of courtside seats, on the secondary market, have risen from the $1500/$2500 range to $3000. For seats 10 rows up, prices have risen from about $250 to between $400 and $500. And upper level tickets have soared from $25 to $30 range to $75, Lipman said.
Couple other quick things:
• One reason why Heat center Willie Reed could get something approaching an $8 million midlevel exception this summer (or at the very least, more than $1.5 million that he would be owed next season if he doesn’t opt out of his contract): He’s averaging 17.5 points and 9.75 rebounds and shooting 68.8 percent in his last four starts filling in for Hassan Whiteside.
• Consider this about the Goran Dragic/Dion Waiters backcourt: Miami is 15-9 when they start together and has outscored teams by 48 when they’re on court together in this winning streak.
Waiters is doubtful for Wednesday’s game for an ankle sprain. Please click here for details about that after today’s morning shootaround at Bradley Center.
Comments