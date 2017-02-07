Miami Heat making history with remarkable turnaround

0:58 Game warden fires shot to free bucks locked by the antlers Pause

1:01 Pence casts tie-breaking vote on the nomination of DeVos for education secretary

0:32 Police spokeswoman gives update on child left in car in Pinecrest

1:55 'Cold-stunned' turtles come to the Florida Keys

2:05 Zak the Baker opens new kosher deli in Wynwood

0:39 Pinecrest police respond to a child left in a car

1:09 Adam Gase reflects on Dolphins' loss to Steelers

1:56 Protesters march against Trump's immigration order at Miami International Airport

0:42 Are you up for the Challenge?