Miami Heat to release Derrick Williams in order to keep Okaro White

The Heat on Monday planned to release forward Derrick Williams in order to keep emerging forward Okaro White, according to league sources.
White’s second 10-day contract expired on Sunday, and Miami’s only options were to sign him for the remainder of the season or risk losing him should another NBA team claim him.
Miami opted to sign White to a two-year contract, with NBA rules for capped out teams prohibiting a longer deal, according to cap expert Albert Nahmad.
The Heat had been carrying White as a 16th player after receiving an injured player’s exception, but the NBA said Miami needed to create a roster spot to keep White beyond Sunday.
The Heat explored trading Williams in recent days but was unable to find a taker.
Trading Williams would have given the Heat a chance to add a $4.6 million trade exception and also allowed the Heat to use his contract in any trade made before the Feb. 23 trade deadline.
But the Heat has been was fearful that White could be picked up by another team off waivers.
White has averaged 4.1 points and 2.6 rebounds and 16.4 minutes per game in nine appearances. He shot 48 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from three-point range.
But there were might be fewer minutes available with last week’s return of Tyler Johnson from a shoulder injury and the eventual return of guard Josh Richardson from a foot injury.
Williams averaged 5.9 points and 2.9 rebounds in 25 games, including 11 starts, and averaged 15.1 minutes per appearance.
He played in only 13 minutes in Miami’s last 12 games.
The Heat signed Williams to a one-year, $5 million contract last July.
White, who went undrafted out of Florida State in 2014, has impressed the Heat with his length, versatility, defense and three-point game. Goran Dragic compared his skills to Shane Battier’s.
He played several key fourth-minute stretches during his 20 days with the team.
After being cut by Miami at the end of preseason, White began the season with the Heat’s D-League team in Sioux Falls, S.D., and appeared in 23 games, averaging 18.4 points and 8.7 rebounds.
White spent last season with Aris B.C. of the Greek Basketball League, appearing in 35 games and averaged 13.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.57 steals and 26.8 minutes while shooting 49.1 percent from the field.
He was selected as the Greek Basketball Player of the Year and named to the All-Greek A1 League First Team, All-Defensive Team and All-Imports teams.
The Heat on Sunday took both White and Williams on its flight to Minneapolis, where Miami will play the Timberwolves on Monday.
